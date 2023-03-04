Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix
In the last decade, studios have found immense success by adapting fantasy novels into TV shows rather than movies, but that wasn't always the case. In the past, some of the biggest fantasy productions were movies, and many of them are on Netflix now. If you're enjoying the fantasy genre's moment in the sun and looking for more, here's a list of some of the best fantasy movies streaming today.
The last few years have been huge for the fantasy genre as studios bet on adaptations of popular books including Shadow & Bone, The Lord of the Rings and A Game of Thrones. That has created a lot of interest in the genre itself, and Netflix has cast a wide net for licensing deals that may catch the eye of fantasy fans. The streamer has some of the biggest titles ever brought to the screen including adaptations and original ideas. Fans waiting impatiently for their favorite show to drop a new season can look back on the movies that shaped the genre in the meantime.
Many critics believe that part of the fantasy genre's current success is due to the prevalence of prestige series as an option rather than movies. In the past, studios often struggled to adapt a massive book into a marketable yet coherent movie. They no longer need to do so, taking eight to 13 hours to lovingly adapt every scene from the page to the screen.
Still, for years movies were the highest aspiration for an adaptation, and some succeeded immensely. Others may not have been perfect, but they're worth a watch for one reason or another. Here are the best fantasy movies that are available on Netflix at the time of this writing.
'Beowulf'
In 2007 some of Hollywood's hottest talent teamed up to adapt the Old English epic poem Beowulf into a blockbuster movie, and at the time it was considered a failure. The movie relied heavily on computer animation that did not wow audiences at the time and has not held up well since, but there are still aspects of this movie that make it fun to watch. At the very least, fantasy fans will probably recognize some names both behind the camera and in front of it, including writer Neil Gaiman, for some reason.prevnext
'Clash of the Titans'
Another often-remade tale in Hollywood is Clash of the Titans, and the 2010 version is available on Netflix. The movie got generally negative reviews but performed well enough to earn a sequel titled Wrath of the Titans in 2012. Again, this movie won't necessarily change your life, but it's good for a dose of sword-swinging and magically-induced melodrama.prevnext
'Dragonheart: Vengeance'
Longtime fans of the fantasy genre are likely familiar with the Dragonheart franchise – a divisive cult classic that has fizzled out and been revived many times. The latest installment came in 2020, and was released directly to Netflix.prevnext
'Fistful of Vengeance'
Fans of fantasy action will definitely want to check out Fistful of Vengeance - the film sequel to the Netflix original series Wu Assassins. This one misses the mark on "secondary world fantasy," but its focus on character and embrace of magical world-building make up for that as far as compatibility with modern fantasy fans goes.prevnext
'Fullmetal Alchemist'
Netflix is home to many live-action adaptations of acclaimed anime, which makes it a premiere destination for fans of the most imaginative fantasy being made. The live-action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist lives up to its source material and introduces a compelling magic system that should hook new fans easily.prevnext
'Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters'
Most of the Godzilla franchise takes place on a recognizable version of earth, but Netflix's animated film trilogy takes things much further. It is set in a distant future where humanity has fled the planet in order to escape the threat of Godzilla and monsters of his kind. It is a surprisingly grim and heartbreaking story, and definitely a must-watch for fans of grim-dark fantasy.prevnext
'Labyrinth'
Finally, Netflix is currently home to one of the most iconic mainstream fantasy films ever made: Labyrinth. This surreal journey through the maze should remind fans of all ages why they fell in love with the genre in the first place.prev