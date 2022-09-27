Best Fantasy Shows on Netflix

It's a glorious time for the fantasy genre, though fans looking for their next binge-watch may not find things organized in quite the way they want. Between House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it's clear that fantasy and TV are a match made in heaven. If you're looking to dive deeper, read on for some of the best fantasy productions that are available on Netflix. Fantasy is a pretty broad category for modern media since so many shows and movies have some kind of fantastical element, but in this case, it's clear that secondary world fantasies have been having a heyday since around the time Game of Thrones ruled the Nielsen ratings. TV outlets are still scrambling to meet that demand – including Netflix. Since Netflix remains one of the most accessible catalogs for most viewers, it's good to keep in mind which shows are streaming there for new fans or veterans. This list focuses mainly on secondary world fantasy – stories that take place in a completely fictional world like Westeros rather than a fantastical version of real life, like the Harry Potter series. However, if a primary world fantasy suits you better there are plenty of those on Netflix as well. Honorable mentions there include Locke & Key, Outlander and Archive 81, among others. There are a lot of new fantasy productions on the horizon, including many Netflix original series. For now, here are the best fantasy shows available on Netflix.

The Witcher The Witcher was the first up to the plate in the mad dash for the "next Game of Thrones," and for many fans it scratched the itch. It has the same kind of sprawling, fleshed-out map with its own distinct cultures and political quirks, though it focuses more on magical mechanics. The first two seasons of the series are streaming now, along with an animated prequel movie. A third season is due out in the summer of 2023, and a live-action limited series prequel will premiere on Christmas day.

Shadow and Bone Shadow and Bone is another fantasy novel adaptation and Netflix original series. It is based on a series of novels by Leigh Bardugo, which are sometimes lumped into the young adult category, though that is debatable. Those interested in hard magic systems, romance and unique cultures will love this show.

Merlin Netflix currently hosts the cult classic BBC series Merlin, which follows a teenage version of the mythical magician alongside a teenage King Arthur. The show takes place in a mythical past with few references to the real world as we know it, making it practically a secondary world fantasy. This is an especially handy recommendation for fantasy fans who want to see a finished series rather than waiting for new seasons to come out.

The Dragon Prince Netflix has a knack for producing children's content that adults can enjoy as well, and many parents have found common ground with The Dragon Prince. The series was created by Aaron Ehasz – a former head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender. It tells compelling stories while constantly fleshing out its own spin on some classic fantasy tropes.

Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra Speaking of Avatar, the original series as well as The Legend of Korra are both streaming now on Netflix. These two shows are aruagably as responsible for the interest in fantasy as Game of Thrones is. The franchise is about to get an influx of fresh content as well, including Netflix's live-action adaptation of the original series and new animated movies premiering on Paramount+.

Disenchantment If you're a fan of fantasy in general, Disenchantment is essential for a good laugh. The show remixes all the tropes from Lord of the Rings, Dungeons & Dragons and so on, with writing and animation by Matt Groening.

The Sandman The Sandman is another exception to the secondary world rule established above. This adaptation of a comic book series often touches on the real world, but it spends more time in the kingdom of dreams and other fictional realms loosely tied to them. This show just premiered last month and is a huge hit.