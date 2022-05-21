Beloved Fox Series Makes Long-Awaited Streaming Return

✖

Former Gleeks, grab your headbands and slushies, and get ready for a heavy dose of nostalgia! Fox's former hit show Glee is returning to streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The musical comedy series is joining the streamers' libraries beginning Wednesday, June 1, as part of the platforms' LGBTQIA+ Pride Month celebrations.

The announcement coincided with National Streaming Day on May 20 to reach fans and potential new viewers. Glee debuted in 2009 on Fox and ran for six seasons until it ended in March 2015. The show created and exec produced by Ryan Murphy followed the lives of the members of show choir New Directions at the fictional William McKinley High School and featured a notable cast, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Jane Lynch, Naya Rivera, Darren Criss, Jayma Mays, and many others. There were often elaborate musical numbers featuring covers of popular music, ranging from Broadway and Michael Jackson to the Top 40.

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Rivera, posted a heartbreaking Mother's Day Instagram post on May 16, mourning the late star. The Big Sky actor shared a series of photos of Rivera with their young son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who is now 6 years old. "I woke up thinking about so much. Josey with his grandma & me by myself," Dorsey wrote in the caption. "I don't text Happy Mothers Day b/c that seems like an insane thing to do considering. My mind full of so many thoughts. ... So many things to do this Sunday, but first thing on the list was to get on with it & head to my least favorite place in the world.

"I tried to go back to sleep for a little longer as if I could just dream through reality and postpone real life a bit longer. But I just lay there staring up through the air in front of my eyes." In 2015, Rivera drowned at 33 in Lake Piru. According to the Ventura County medical examiner, she drowned while on a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Rivera and Dorsey were married for two years before the latter filed for divorce in 2016. Rivera was best known for her breakout performance as cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee.

An additional image in Dorsey's post showed flowers next to Rivera's memorial, which reads, "Amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Heaven gained our sassy angel." The Golden Globe Award-winning series initially left subscription streaming platforms in December 2021, but all six seasons will be available for fans next month. Glee arrives on Disney+ and Hulu on June 1.