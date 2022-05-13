Naya Rivera Honored by Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey in Touching Mother's Day Tribute

✖

Ryan Dorsey didn't let Mother's Day go by without paying homage to his late ex-wife, Naya Rivera. The former couple shares a son together, whom Dorsey has been raising with the help of Rivera's family since her 2020 death. "I woke up thinking about so much," the 38-year-old actor wrote in a touching post. "Josey with his grandma & me by myself. I don't text Happy Mothers Day b/c that seems like an insane thing to do considering. My mind full of so many thoughts. So many things. So many things to do this Sunday but first thing on the list was to get on with it & head to my least favorite place in the world."

He continued in the post by comparing their son Josey, 6, to him when he was a boy. "Flashes of memories of me as a little boy at his age w/ my mom turned into some gratitude for the years I've had & still have, turns into the times my son & I had with his and how they were stopped... I know how this day is going to go. Plenty of time for waterworks, but not now. I fight it & up I get."

Rivera died in July 2020 in an accidental drowning accident. At the time, she was on a boat with her son. She was 33-years-old.

Dorsey and Rivera were married from 2014 to 2018. Their relationship wasn't the easiest, with Rivera being arrested after getting into a verbal altercation that turned physical in 2017 amid the Thanksgiving holiday. However, they became great co-parents and close friends until her passing.

The domestic battery charges were eventually dismissed. The couple separated briefly before reconciling and ultimately decided to go their separate ways for good.

According to close friends and family, Rivera reveled in motherhood. Her son Josey was the brightest part of her life.