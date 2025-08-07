Comedic Actress Announced Her Pregnancy Earlier This Year

Amanda Lehan-Canto revealed in April that she was excited about becoming a mother. The YouTube staple shared photos on social media on April 24.

“Mother. Mama. Mãe. Мамуля. Mommmmmmy. Hey Ma!!!!!” she captioned an Instagram carousel, adding, “listening many translations of the word “mother.”

Congrats poured in the comments. “Movie Mandy is now also Mother Mandy ❤️,” fellow YouTuber Courtney Miller commented. “So which Smosh video are they watching first?” the Smosh official Instagram account asked.

PEOPLE reports Smosh is a production company with more than 26 million YouTube subscribers that produces Gen Z-targeted sketch comedy and improv content. Its other creators include Shayne Topp, Angela Giarratana, Anthony Padilla and Arasha Lalani. Lehan-Canto has reportedly been married since May 4, 2023.

Lehan-Canto has been popular for some time. In a 2020 interview with Shout Out LA, she spoke about her success. She explained that it’s all about staying true to herself.

“My success revolves around my joy, my imagination, and the goofy parts of myself that my adult brain desperately wants to control by saying, “Well, that’s not realistic, honey. That can’t happen, babycakes and that’s just weird and VERY SILLY, Amanda”. Once I agree to disagree with my mind, it’s all unexpected creative work from here on out. Because, my brand is me,” she said at the time.

She continued, adding, “That’s my work. I am the comedic relief, the ridiculous east coast character, the slightly quirky host who has no filter, the greatest eye roller anyone has ever seen and the fool. The moment I attach need/desperation/pressure to anything I do involving my art, I lose all the play and essentially my brand becomes unclear.”

She also said she puts a lot of effort into her craft. “I get as prepared as I can be with scripts, jokes, character background, location, wardrobe, and essentially the overall theme of the job,” she explained. “And as all good students do, I listen. That really is the key at the end of the day. I do all the prep so I can be fully present. Essentially, I believe it is most valuable to be a playful professional. Yeah! That sounds about right.”