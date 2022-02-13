Major 2000s Reality Show Reboot in the Works

A new version of the popular reality competition series Beauty and the Geek is in the works for Discovery U.K. The new show will be hosted by singer Mollie King and radio host Matt Edmonson. Like the original U.S. series, it will pair eight “beauties” and eight “geeks,” who will compete for a cash prize.

Beauty and the Geek premiered on The WB in June 2005 and was co-produced by Ashton Kutcher. In the original series, the pair that lasted together until the season finale won a $250,000 cash prize and proved they were “more than just a Beauty and a Geek.” Although the original U.S. format lasted just five seasons, it inspired several international editions, with some even still airing. The first U.K. edition was unsuccessful though, running just six episodes in early 2006. That version was hosted by David Mitchell (Peep Show) and aired on E4.

The new version is hoping to be much more successful, especially since it will also be available to stream on Discovery+ in the U.K. The new Beauty and the Geek U.K. will be produced by Initial, a label owned by Banijay. Winning couples will be offered a £50,000 (about $67,775) cash prize.

“I have absolutely no idea why Mollie and I have been chosen to host this show – I get that I am a natural beauty, but I’ve never really thought of her as a ‘geek’ – nevertheless, I’m certain we’ll have a blast hosting the UK series of Beauty and the Geek,” Edmonson joked in a statement, reports Radio Times. “I love this show and the fact it brings people together who, at first, might seem worlds apart to prove that they are not so different at all. As the saying goes, ‘you can never judge a book by its cover.’”

“I can’t wait to host the return of the UK series of Beauty and the Geek with Matt! As a pair, we are determined to help the couples get the best out of this adventure, and really want them to bring out the best in one another,” King added. “Of course, being a hopeless romantic I’m hoping to see some sparks fly too! Ultimately, we want everyone to be seen and appreciated for who they really are inside.”

Beauty and the Geek is expected to debut on Discovery+ U.K. in 2022. Discovery U.K. also ordered a series called Zodiac Island, which focuses on three astrologers who hope to find matches for 12 single people based on their zodiac sign. It’s not clear if these shows will be available in the U.S.

King and Edmonson have been hosting the BBC Radio 1 show Matt and Mollie since 2018. King is best known as a member of the girl group The Saturdays and competing on Strictly Come Dancing, the show Dancing With the Stars is based on. Edmonson is a veteran radio host, who also narrated a season of Impractical Jokers U.K. and hosted the ITV2 dating show Dress to Impress.