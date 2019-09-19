‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Reveals New Show After Netflix Ends Hit Sitcom

The star of The Ranch will be spearheading a new series on Crackle. Ashton Kutcher is set to be the executive producer of a series, Going From Broke, that is set to dig into the student loan crisis that has swept the nation. The new show will go live on Oct. 17 on the free streaming service.

Going From Broke will reveal everything that is behind the student loan crisis and give those facing the struggles a chance to come out ahead of the issue. A story on TIME suggests that Americans face a $1.5 trillion debt.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with Ashton on a project that addresses such a serious issue in our country. This Crackle original series, ‘Going From Broke’, isn’t just entertainment; it also provides real tools and takeaway for viewers,” William J. Rouhana Jr., Chairman and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, told The Wrap. “We’re excited to premiere the series on Crackle since it’s a completely free, ad-supported platform available to stream on any device. It’s the perfect place to reach viewers who may also be saddled with debt and watching every dime they have. It’s the right message on the right platform at the right time.”

“The student debt crisis in America is devastating to young people and their families,” Rosensweig said in the same interview. “We need real solutions, in real time, to end the vicious cycle of debt and get hardworking young people on the road to financial freedom. My hope is that the stories in this show shine a light on the crippling impact debt and financial instability has on our kids, our future workforce and our economy.”

The series is slated for 10 episodes that will air a half-hour each. Featured on the show will be plenty of insight and advice from some of the highest ranking experts. Jean Chatzky, who is a personal finance journalist, and Farnoosh Torabi, a bestselling author, will appear on the show. Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig will host the series.

Known for playing roles like Colt Bennett on The Ranch, Walden Schmidtt on Two and a Half Men and Michael Kelso on That ’70s Show, Kutcher has made quite a career as a producer.

His first time behind the camera was an executive producer for Punk’d, which aired from 2003 to 2007 and returned for another season in 2012. He also was behind The CW’s Beauty and the Geek.