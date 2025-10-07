‘Ballard’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at Prime Video

Prime Video has finally revealed the fate of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy spinoff Ballard.

According to TVLine, the Maggie Q-led procedural has been renewed for Season 2.

The news comes less than three months after the series premiered on July 9. Also starring Courtney Taylor, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, and John Carroll Lynch, Ballard is based on the Renée Ballard book series by The Lincoln Lawyer author Michael Connelly. The series was developed by Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood.

Maggie Q (Renée Ballard) in BALLARD S1. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

The series follows Q’s Detective Renée Ballard, “as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination,” per the official description. “As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.”

Ballard’s renewal is not so surprising. On top of the 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadline reported in August that the California Film Commission gave the show a $14.84 million tax credit. TV studios usually submit for tax incentives on series and pilots that they believe in that either already received a pickup or are very close to one. Now it seems like that tax credit was a good idea.

The series served as a spinoff of Bosch, which ran from 2014 to 2021 for seven seasons, as well as Bosch: Legacy, which ran for three seasons from 2022 to 2025. Q’s Renée Ballard was introduced in the latter’s third season.

Courtney Taylor (Samira Parker), Michael Mosley (Ted Rawls), John Carroll Lynch (Thomas Laffont), and Maggie Q (Renée Ballard) in BALLARD. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

Ballard is executive produced by Connelly, Alaimo, Sherwood, Henrik Bastin, Trish Hofmann, Jet Wilkinson, and Melissa Aouate. Jasmine Russ serves as co-executive producer under Fabel Entertainment. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures.

Additional information on Season 2 has not been revealed, but now that it’s officially confirmed, it shouldn’t take long for the ball to start rolling on it. More details will likely be released in the coming months, but for now, fans can rewatch the first season and be prepared for more to come.