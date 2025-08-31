‘Ballard’ Season 2 Renewal Hopes Get Huge Boost

Ballard just got a big update regarding a potential second season.

Deadline reports that the Bosch spinoff’s chances of a renewal have increased after receiving a $14.84 million tax credit from the California Film Commission.

While a pickup has not been confirmed, TV studios usually submit for tax incentives on series and pilots that they believe in that have either already received a pickup or are very close to one. It also helps that since Ballard dropped all 10 episodes on July 9, it’s done very well. The series has a 100% approval rating and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and generated 2.5 billion minutes viewed in the U.S. in July. It also charted on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 for streaming originals, so a renewal is only a matter of time.

John Carroll Lynch (Thomas Laffont), Rebecca Field (Colleen Hatteras), Maggie Q (Renée Ballard), and Courtney Taylor (Samira Parker) in BALLARD. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

Based on Michael Connelly’s Renée Ballard novel series, Ballard follows Maggie Q’s Detective Renée Ballard “as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.”

Ballard was developed by showrunners Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood and also stars Courtney Taylor, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, and John Carroll Lynch. The series is a spinoff of Bosch, which ran for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021, and Bosch: Legacy, which ran for three seasons from 2022 to 2025, with Q getting introduced as Renée Ballard in the third season.

Ballard is executive produced by Connelly, Alaimo, Sherwood, Henrik Bastin, Trish Hofmann, Jet Wilkinson, and Melissa Aouate. Jasmine Russ serves as co-executive producer under Fabel Entertainment. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures. It’s unknown when and if Amazon will announce a Season 2 renewal, but it seems to be heading in the right direction. Although a successful show doesn’t always mean a renewal, the additional tax credit is definitely a good sign.