'Baby Shark's Big Movie' Release Date, and Trailer Revealed

Baby Shark is headed to streaming in a brand-new major "ocean" picture, Baby Shark's Big Movie. The fun new family movie is set to be released on Dec 8. and will be exclusively streaming on Paramount+. Paramount has also released a trailer for the movie, which Mommy Sharks and Daddy Sharks can check out below.

In Baby Shark's Big Movie, Baby Shark "is forced to leave behind the world he loves after his family's move to the big city and must adjust to his new life without his best friend William," per the movie's official synopsis. "When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana, who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas." The film features an incredible voice cast, including Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone) as William, Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears) as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson (MADtv) as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld) as Grandpa Shark.

Fans will also be excited to know that Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B lends her voice to rap icon Sharki B. Her husband Migos member Offset, appears as well, voicing Offshark. Additionally, the couple's children Kulture and Wave also join in on the fun, providing the voices of Kulture Sharki and Wavey Shark, respectively.

Prior to the premiere of Baby Shark's Big Movie, kids and families can also dive into this year's 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23, to see Nickelodeon and Pinkfong's Baby Shark float featuring an underwater seascape. The float will include members of the Shark family bringing their own special brand of aquatic holiday cheer. Showcasing a special performance by ENHYPEN of their single "Keep Swimmin' Through" from the movie, the 18-foot-long float will also be followed by a larger-than-life 25-foot-long Baby Shark balloon.

The first season (26 episodes) of the hit preschool series Baby Shark's Big Show! is available now to stream on Paramount+. The series launched globally in 2021 across Nickelodeon-branded channels and platforms and is currently in its second season. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.