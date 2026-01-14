‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Movie Pulled From Theatrical Release Schedule

After announcing last year that the next Avatar: The Last Airbender movie would hit theaters, Paramount has changed its mind.

Paramount announced that The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, a sequel film to the original series, would now hit Paramount+ sometime this fall instead of releasing in theaters this month as originally planned. There is no specific date announced yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zach Tyler Eisen, Aang’s original voice actor, will no longer voice the protagonist. Eric Nam will instead voice Aang in this new movie. The film’s antagonist will be voiced by Dave Bautista. Other voice actors announced to play characters in the film are Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, and Steven Yeun.

It is currently unknown why Paramount opted to move the film out of theaters and onto streaming—especially given the success of the Last Airbender franchise as a whole.

There’s plenty of other content in the franchise coming, however. A new series that takes place after The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra is currently in development. Titled Avatar: Seven Havens, it takes place in a distant future where the Avatar is now hated instead of loved.

In addition, season two of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender will hit Netflix later this year.