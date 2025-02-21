‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Sequel Series Imminent: Details Revealed

Nickelodeon is finally moving forward on the next Avatar: The Last Airbender series that fans have been anxiously awaiting. The news comes as the franchise is soon to celebrate its 20th anniversary, as the original series premiered on February 21, 2005. Titled Avatar: Seven Havens, the new series will take place after ATLA‘s previous sequel The Legend of Korra.

The new animated series will consist of 26 half-hour episodes spread into two seasons. The series’ original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, are in charge of the project as part of Nickelodeon’s recently-created Avatar Studios production company.

The official synopsis says the new series revolves around an Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra—but now, Avatars are viewed as the destroyers of humanity and not the saviors. The new Avatar will be hunted by enemies both human and spirit, and will work together with her long-lost twin to save their society from crumbling before it’s too late.

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” said DiMartino and Konietzko, according to Variety. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

In addition to Seven Havens, there is an animated Avatar movie scheduled to release in theaters January 2026. This new movie will focus on the lives of Aang and his friends from the original Last Airbender after the series ends. Netflix also released a live-action adaptation of ATLA last year, however, DiMartino and Konietzko left that project early on due to creative differences. It was renewed for two more seasons in March 2024, and will end with its third.

Avatar: Seven Havens is currently in production.