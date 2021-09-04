'Austin Powers' Movies Leaving Netflix in September

✖

Austin Powers won't be available for streaming on Netflix come Sept. 30. The streaming service released what film and television projects are being added and deleted and unfortunately, the popular comedy didn't make the team to stay. The film series first began in 1997 with International Mystery of a Man starring Mike Myers. The American spy action comedy film is directed by Jay Roach and is co-producer and Mike Myers, who stars as both Powers and his enemy Dr. Evil. Also featured in the first installment are Elizabeth Hurley, Robert Wagner, Seth Green, and Michael York. It's a parody of James Bond and other hot topics from the 1960s.

International Mystery of a Man earned $67 million against a $16 million budget. From there, two sequels followed: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002.

The Spy Who Shagged Me earned $312 million worldwide, earning more than its predecessor. It was also nominated for Best Makeup at the 72nd Academy Awards. The title is a replica of the 1977 James Bond film of a similar title, The Spy Who Loved Me.

Goldmember, which featured Beyoncé, is a parody of the James Bond films Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice - it also incorporates inspiration from Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, and GoldenEye. It earned nearly $300 million worldwide and beat Rush Hour 2 as the biggest opening for a comedy film in its opening weekend.

A fourth film of the franchise was reportedly in motion but nothing ever came of it.