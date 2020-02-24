‘Atypical’ Ending at Netflix After Season 4

Netflix‘s Atypical will be ending after Season 4, the streaming service announced on Monday, Feb. 24. Netflix shared the news with a montage of clips from the series on Twitter.

Join Sam on one last expedition. Atypical will return for a fourth and final season. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/0IfN0fEIUG — Netflix US (@netflix) February 24, 2020

“Join Sam on one last expedition. Atypical will return for a fourth and final season,” the tweet read along with a penguin emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’ve brought you laughs, tears, hugs and homies,” text over the video read. “Now see how the story concludes. Atypical. The final season.”

The show’s fourth and final season will premiere in 2021 with 10 original half-hour episodes. Stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers and Fivel Stewart will all return.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of ‘Atypical,” series creator, writer and executive producer Robia Rashid said in a statement, via The Wrap. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story.”

“Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show,” Rashid continued. “Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of ‘Atypical’ is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Atypical premiered on Netflix in 2017 and follows a 19-year-old named Sam (Gilchrist), who is on the autism spectrum, as he searches for love and independence. The series’ most recent season arrived on Netflix on Nov. 1 and saw Sam start his first year of college.

Atypical is one of a handful of Netflix original series to reach four seasons, as only around 10 shows have made it past three seasons on the platform. Netflix often cancels original series after just one or two seasons, but Atypical joins shows including Fuller House, The Ranch, Stranger Things and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as those who have stuck around for a little bit longer.

Photo Credit: Netflix