'At Midnight': Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta Share Inner Dialog in Paramount+ Film (Exclusive Clip)

Paramount+ is getting ready to release a new movie called At Midnight which stars Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the romantic comedy which shows Sophie (Barbaro) and Alejandro (Boneta) having an inner dialog with themselves during a date. Sophie and Alejandro seem to like each other, but the inner dialogs make them second-guess themselves, which leads to an entertaining scene.

"Alejandro is a hotel manager. Sophie is a movie star. He's focused on opening his own hotel. She's trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film," the official synopsis states. "But she catches her co-star and boyfriend (Anders Holm) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro's hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight..."

At Midnight also stars Whitney Cummings, Anders Holm, Casey Thomas Brown, Catherine Cohen, Fernando Carsa and Maya Zapata. Jonah Feingold directed the film and wrote the script with, Maria Hinojos and Giovanni M. Porta who also serve as executive producers. Boneta is a producer along with Fred Berger, David Bernon, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Eréndira Núñez Larios and Josh Glick.

In an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Barbaro, who starred in the hit Paramount Pictures film Top Gun: Maverick, talked about portraying a superhero actress in a romantic comedy. "It was fun and helpful that I'd worked on Top Gun as I think I used as much of the experience as I could of taking that and the intensity of stunt work and high concept epic storytelling and incorporated it into [my character's] experience," she said. "Also, the exhaustion of those days is where you find the scene where she's in the kitchen looking for any food…that was really us sometimes coming off [Top Gun's] set! It was fun to use that, but it was also a pretty huge pivot as Phoenix was not there to be a romantic interest and was a really great friend and member of the team. So, to have a romantic story was also a lot of fun."

In an interview with Screen Rant, Boneta talked about working with a great cast. "We were very lucky [in] getting great actors: Anders Holm, Whitney Cummings, Casey Thomas Brown who was with me in Father of the Bride, [and] Cat Cohen," he said. "Then, [we were lucky in] getting a great team of producers. This is the first movie that I produced under my production company. I wanted to be the least-experienced person on set. At Midnight begins streaming on Paramount+ on Friday, Feb. 10.