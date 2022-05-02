Iconic Talk Show Returning for One Week Only

✖

Arsenio Hall is returning to the talk show world for just one week. He will bring back The Arsenio Hall Show during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles on Monday. Netflix announced a slate of guests for the episodes as well.

Hall will host his show from the Roosevelt Theater at the Hollywood Roosevelt. Neal Brennan is his guest for the first night, while Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and 85 South will drop by on Tuesday. Katt Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Quinta Brunson are scheduled to appear on Wednesday. Chelsea Handler and G-Eazy are Hall's guests for Thursday. Doors open at 2 p.m. PT, an hour before the show starts. There will be COVID testing for all audience members at the door.

*LOUD BARK* Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is bringing back Arsenio! Live from Roosevelt Theater in L.A. from May 2nd to May 5th (and ALSO on our YouTube each night!) @ArsenioHall pic.twitter.com/UpgXys7X6x — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 19, 2022

The Coming to America star's fans outside Los Angeles will still get to watch the show. Netflix plans to post each episode of its comedy YouTube page. This is Hall's latest return to late night, as he recently hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! during Jimmy Kimmel's summer hiatus.

The Arsenio Hall Show premiered in January 1989 and became an instant success, drawing younger viewers away from stalwarts like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. However, the show was canceled in early 1994 after ratings declined. Hall revived his show in 2013, but the show was canceled the following year after only one season.

The Netflix Is A Joke festival began on Thursday and features dozens of stand-up and comedy performances throughout Los Angeles. Adam Sandler has a date at The Wiltern on Tuesday, while Amy Schumer has shows at the Hollywood Palladium and The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Other comedy stars with shows during the festival include Bill Burr, Lily Tomlin, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Ben Schwartz, Dana Carvey, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Seth Rogen, Dave Chappelle, and Conan O'Brien.

During an interview with Decider, Robbie Praw, Netflix's Director of Original Stand-Up Comedy Programming, said they were excited to have Hall's show be a centerpiece of the festival. "So much fun. You know, we're figuring it out. And I think we're going to try to launch some stand-up on it as well," Praw said. "I mean, we're gonna have high-profile guests. So it's going to be structured like an Arsenio show, with very cool guests, but I think you could expect that we're going to try to launch some stand-ups from that show as well."