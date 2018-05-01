‘Arrested Development’ Returns to Netflix With ‘Remix’ Episodes

Arrested Development is returning to Netflix very soon, and the show’s creator, Mitch Hurwitz, has announced that a “remix” of Season 4 will premiere on Friday.

Hurwitz posted a playful “Message to Fans of Arrested Development” on the show’s official Twitter page. There, he announced that the fifth season will be announced “shortly,” teasing that it will be streaming soon.

On the next… Arrested Development pic.twitter.com/NjP26k9KE7 — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 1, 2018



“Like real soon,” he wrote. “Like, if you knew when, you would not be wrong in thinking ‘why are we all just hearing this now?’”

In the meantime, he explained that season 4, which premiered on Netflix in 2011 to mixed reviews, has been rearranged, and is coming to the streaming service on Friday.

“This Friday, on a premature holiday the Bluth family know as “Cinco de Cuatro” Netflix will be releasing a remix of season 4 of Arrested Development that I recently put together, he wrote.”

thanks to keen eyed pal @leefense, I’m taking a second swing at tweeting my new NOTE. I wrote a NOTE!! pic.twitter.com/rj4IUymSff — Mitchell Hurwitz (@MitchHurwitz) May 1, 2018



“The original season four of Arrested Development on Netflix, as some of you know, experimented with a Rashomon–style of storytelling – with each episode dedicated to the adventure of one member of the Bluth family,” Hurwitz explained.

“The goal was that by the end of the season, a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery that they had endured.”

Hurtwitz went on to explain that he had shuffled the 15 episodes of season 4 into a traditional 22 episode sitcom season, where the stories were reorganized so that each episode told a complete story. He said that the remix was “an experiment to find out, well… I guess ‘if I could make some money.’”

However, he assured his followers that the season contained “new jokes and a new perspective,” writing “I’m really excited about the final result.”

Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences comes to Netflix on Friday, May 4.

The note from Hurwitz comes less than a week after Henry Winkler, who plays the Bluth family’s faithful lawyer, Barry Zuckerkorn on the series, hinted that season 5 would premiere sometime this summer. Winkler gave an interview with Decider last Friday.

“That will be on midsummer,” he said when asked about Arrested Development. “We just shot it before Christmas.” Fans weren’t sure how seriously to take Winkler’s blasé revelation, but it looks like Hurwitz is giving it some credence.

All four existing seasons of Arrested Development are now streaming on Netflix.