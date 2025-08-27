Apple TV+’s Top 4 TV Shows Today (Wednesday, August 27, 2025)

Apple TV+ has subscribers locked in this month with its summer series premieres.

From laugh-out-loud comedy to historical drama, Apple TV+ is unveiling which of its original series has grabbed viewers’ attention most as of today (Aug. 27) — and we’re breaking down the Top 4 titles.

Keep reading for the inside scoop on Apple TV+’s Top 4 TV shows as of today:

4. Foundation

Based on the Foundation series by Isaac Asimov, Apple TV+’s sci-fi adaptation follows a band of exiles on their mission to save humanity and rebuild civilization. The ensemble cast of the series, the third season of which premiered in July, is led by Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

3. Chief of War

The historical drama Chief of War, co-created by Jason Momoa and released earlier this month, is based on true events in Hawaiian history.

Following Kaʻiana (Momoa) of Kaua’i, Chief of War chronicles the warrior chief’s bloody journey to unite the warring Hawaiian islands in order to save them from the threat of colonization.

2. Platonic

The Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne-led comedy, Platonic, is hitting the Apple TV+ charts after its Season 2 premiere earlier this month.

Following best friends Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Byrne), Platonic explores everything from friendship to midlife crises in the critically acclaimed comedy series from Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

1. Invasion

Topping the charts is Invasion, Apple TV+’s sci-fi series that just dropped its third season this week.

When Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence, “events unfold in real time through the eyes of a handful of ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the increasing chaos around them.”