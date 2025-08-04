547 Titles Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, Peacock and Prime in August 2025

August has officially knocked on the door of July and stepped through the threshold, meaning a new month of streaming is ahead!

All of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, Peacock and Prime – have released their complete lists of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in August 2025.

Next month will be a big one for returning titles, with several fan-favorite shows set to return with new seasons across platforms. Over on Netflix, the Jenna Ortega-led Addams Family spinoff show Wednesday will return for Season 2, while James Gunn’s superhero action series Peacemaker will return for its sophomore run at HBO Max. Meanwhile, King of the Hill returns for its first new season in 15 years on Hulu, where the Alien franchise will expand with its first-ever TV series, Alien: Earth.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in August 2025.

Aug. 1

NETFLIX

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

DISNEY+

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Outdoor Adventure Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches

HULU

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You

28 Days

A Simple Favor

The Beach

Black Knight

The Brothers McMullen

Click

Coyote Ugly

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Devil Wears Prada

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

District 9

Equity

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Father Of The Bride

Father Of The Bride Part II

Forrest Gump

The Full Monty

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

It’s Complicated

Kick-Ass

Old School

One Hour Photo

The Other Woman

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Raising Arizona

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rio

Robots

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions

Simply Irresistible

Stay

Super 8

Take Shelter

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

Thirteen

Under The Tuscan Sun

Weekend At Bernie’s

Win Win

PEACOCK

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

The Boss

Breakin’ All The Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium*

The Faculty

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field Of Dreams

Footloose

For The Love Of The Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible*

Joy Ride*

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3*

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man With The Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty In Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV*

Save The Last Dance

Scarface

School Of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like A Man

Trolls*

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens In Vegas

XXX*

XXX: State Of The Union*

Borderline – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial – Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)*

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

APPLE TV+

Chief of War

Stillwater Season 4

PRIME

30 Rock Seasons 1–7 (2006)

A Guy Thing (2003)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Blow Out (1981)

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (2025)

Cape Fear (1991)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Race (2008)

Death Race (Unrated) (2008)

Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Hazlo como hombre (2017)

Hercules (2014)

Howard the Duck (1986)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Love Actually (2003)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Mermaids (1990)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Navy SEALS (1990)

Only the Brave (2017)

Out of Time (2003)

Over the Top (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ranchlands Season 1 (2019)

Red Dragon (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Sleepover (2004)

Something New (2006)

Stigmata (1999)

The Alamo (2004)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Strangers (2008)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wrath of Man (2021)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

Aug. 2

NETFLIX

Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)

HULU

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair

Vanished in Death Valley

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

William Tell (2024)

PRIME

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Aug. 3

MAX

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

PEACOCK

Spoiler Alert*

Aug. 4

MAX

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)

HULU

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14

Aug. 5

NETFLIX

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

HULU

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries

Bob Trevino Likes It

Aug. 6

NETFLIX

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Extreme Detailing (Discovery)

Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)

DISNEY+

Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) – All Episodes Streaming

PEACOCK

Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Bravo)

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

APPLE TV+

Platonic Season 2

PRIME

My Dead Boyfriend (2016)

The Pickup (2025)

Aug. 7

MAX

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 3 at 10pm PT

HULU

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

PEACOCK

Housekeeping For Beginners*

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

PRIME

Taurasi (2025)

Aug. 8

NETFLIX

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)

DISNEY+

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

HULU

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere

FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Aug. 9

HULU

American Picker: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

Aug. 10

NETFLIX

Marry Me

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man – Episode 2

HULU

The Lost City

Aug. 11

NETFLIX

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3

MAX

Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)

HULU

Copshop

PEACOCK

Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)

PRIME

Father Stu (2022)

Aug. 12

NETFLIX

Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)

DISNEY+

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – Premiere (10 Episodes)

HULU

FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Sharp Corner

Aug. 13

NETFLIX

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fixed — NETFLIX FILM

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)

Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

The Woman King

DISNEY+

Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

PEACOCK

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Aug. 14

NETFLIX

In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

MAX

Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 4 at 10pm PT

HULU

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down The House

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Like Mike

Stuck On You

PEACOCK

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Monkey Man*

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

PRIME

Butterfly Season 1 (2025)

Run the Tide (2016)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (2025)

Aug. 15

NETFLIX

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fatal Seduction: Season 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (A24)

The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)

DISNEY+

Limitless: Live Better Now – All Episodes Streaming

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 – Streaming live at 5pm PT

HULU

Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1

Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)

The Host (2013)

It Feeds

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Killer Elite

LOL Live with Devon Walker

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington

PEACOCK

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)

APPLE TV+

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

PRIME

Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa Season 2 (2025)

The Siege at Thorn High (2025)

Aug. 16

NETFLIX

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

HULU

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

Aug. 17

MAX

Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)

The House (HBO, 2017)

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)

DISNEY+

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts

HULU

Thanksgiving (2023)

PEACOCK

Armageddon Time*

PRIME

Creed (2015)

Aug. 18

NETFLIX

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Extant: Seasons 1-2

MAX

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

PRIME

Homefront (2013)

Aug. 19

NETFLIX

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

MAX

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

HULU

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries

High Country: Complete Season 1

Levels (2024)

Aug. 20

NETFLIX

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

HULU

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

PEACOCK

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

PRIME

Pocket Listing (2016)

The Map That Leads to You (2025)

Aug. 21

NETFLIX

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)

DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 5 at 10pm PT

HULU

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1

Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster

PEACOCK

Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe (NBC)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

PRIME

Thursday Night Football (2025)

Aug. 22

NETFLIX

Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

HULU

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)*

Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)*

APPLE TV+

Invasion Season 3

Aug. 23

MAX

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

HULU

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

PRIME

The Intern (2015)

Wolf Man (2025)

007: Road to a Million Season 2 (2025)

Aug. 24

MAX

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

PEACOCK

M3GAN*

M3GAN (Unrated)*

Aug. 25

DISNEY+

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite – Premiere

Princess Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches

HULU

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)*

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)

PRIME

Upload Season 4 (2025)

Aug. 26

HULU

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries

Little Bites

Aug. 27

NETFLIX

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 (CO)– NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)

Eyes of Wakanda – All Episodes Streaming

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) – All Six Episodes Streaming

HULU

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1

PRIME

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1 (2025)

Aug. 28

NETFLIX

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 6 at 10pm PT

HULU

Bewitched: Complete Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere Hulu Original

PEACOCK

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 29

NETFLIX

Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Hell of a Summer

Sisu

Trail of Vengeance

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

PRIME

Last Breath (2025)

Aug. 30

PRIME

Hannibal Seasons 1–3 (2013)

Aug. 31

MAX

Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)