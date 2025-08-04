547 Titles Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, Peacock and Prime in August 2025

August has officially knocked on the door of July and stepped through the threshold, meaning a new month of streaming is ahead!
All of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, Peacock and Prime – have released their complete lists of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in August 2025.
Next month will be a big one for returning titles, with several fan-favorite shows set to return with new seasons across platforms. Over on Netflix, the Jenna Ortega-led Addams Family spinoff show Wednesday will return for Season 2, while James Gunn’s superhero action series Peacemaker will return for its sophomore run at HBO Max. Meanwhile, King of the Hill returns for its first new season in 15 years on Hulu, where the Alien franchise will expand with its first-ever TV series, Alien: Earth.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in August 2025.
Aug. 1
NETFLIX
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country: Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars: Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM
Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
It Happened in Brooklyn
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings
DISNEY+
King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)
Outdoor Adventure Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches
HULU
Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1
Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1
MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11
10 Things I Hate About You
28 Days
A Simple Favor
The Beach
Black Knight
The Brothers McMullen
Click
Coyote Ugly
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Devil Wears Prada
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
District 9
Equity
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Father Of The Bride
Father Of The Bride Part II
Forrest Gump
The Full Monty
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs
Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
It’s Complicated
Kick-Ass
Old School
One Hour Photo
The Other Woman
Night Shift (2023)
Practical Magic
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Raising Arizona
Ready Or Not
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rio
Robots
Scarface (1983)
The Sessions
Simply Irresistible
Stay
Super 8
Take Shelter
Taken
Thank You For Smoking
Thirteen
Under The Tuscan Sun
Weekend At Bernie’s
Win Win
PEACOCK
27 Dresses
47 Ronin
Argo
Battleship
The Boss
Breakin’ All The Rules
Bridesmaids
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bill Durham
Clueless
Cowboys & Aliens
Dead Presidents
Dragonheart
Duplicity
Edge of Tomorrow
Elysium*
The Faculty
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Field Of Dreams
Footloose
For The Love Of The Game
Good Will Hunting
Grease
The Guardian
Happy Death Day
The Impossible*
Joy Ride*
Kindergarten Cop
Kung Fu Panda*
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3*
Ma
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Major Payne
The Man With The Iron Fists
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls 2
Mortal Engines
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Oblivion
Office Space
Old School
Pretty In Pink
R.I.P.D.
RV*
Save The Last Dance
Scarface
School Of Rock
Seven
The Shawshank Redemption
She’s All That
The Smurfs
Super 8
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Think Like A Man
Trolls*
Victor Frankenstein
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
What Happens In Vegas
XXX*
XXX: State Of The Union*
Borderline – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial – Finale (WBTS)
Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)*
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
APPLE TV+
Chief of War
Stillwater Season 4
PRIME
30 Rock Seasons 1–7 (2006)
A Guy Thing (2003)
Big Fat Liar (2002)
Blow Out (1981)
Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (2025)
Cape Fear (1991)
Conan the Barbarian (1982)
Conan the Destroyer (1984)
Death Becomes Her (1992)
Death Race (2008)
Death Race (Unrated) (2008)
Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
Hazlo como hombre (2017)
Hercules (2014)
Howard the Duck (1986)
King Solomon’s Mines (1985)
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)
Lone Survivor (2013)
Love Actually (2003)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Mermaids (1990)
Miami Vice (2006)
Mr. Mom (1983)
Navy SEALS (1990)
Only the Brave (2017)
Out of Time (2003)
Over the Top (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Raging Bull (1980)
Ranchlands Season 1 (2019)
Red Dragon (2002)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Sleepover (2004)
Something New (2006)
Stigmata (1999)
The Alamo (2004)
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Strangers (2008)
Transformers (2007)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
Wrath of Man (2021)
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
Aug. 2
NETFLIX
Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)
HULU
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1
Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16
Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair
Vanished in Death Valley
The Marksman (2021)
Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story
Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
William Tell (2024)
PRIME
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
Aug. 3
MAX
The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)
PEACOCK
Spoiler Alert*
Aug. 4
MAX
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)
HULU
King of the Hill: Complete Season 14
Aug. 5
NETFLIX
Love Life: Seasons 1-2
Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)
“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
HULU
Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries
Bob Trevino Likes It
Aug. 6
NETFLIX
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Extreme Detailing (Discovery)
Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)
See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)
DISNEY+
Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)
Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)
Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)
Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)
Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)
Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) – All Episodes Streaming
PEACOCK
Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Bravo)
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
APPLE TV+
Platonic Season 2
PRIME
My Dead Boyfriend (2016)
The Pickup (2025)
Aug. 7
MAX
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 3 at 10pm PT
HULU
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries
Find My Country House: Complete Season 2
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6
The Flip Off: Complete Season 1
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B
The Monkey (2025)
PEACOCK
Housekeeping For Beginners*
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
PRIME
Taurasi (2025)
Aug. 8
NETFLIX
Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)
DISNEY+
Christmas Hotel
A Christmas in Tennessee
The Christmas Pact
Radio Christmas
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
HULU
Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere
FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Journey to Bethlehem
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Aug. 9
HULU
American Picker: Complete Season 26
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1
Aug. 10
NETFLIX
Marry Me
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man – Episode 2
HULU
The Lost City
Aug. 11
NETFLIX
Outlander: Season 7 Part 1
Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3
MAX
Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)
HULU
Copshop
PEACOCK
Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)
PRIME
Father Stu (2022)
Aug. 12
NETFLIX
Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)
DISNEY+
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – Premiere (10 Episodes)
HULU
FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Sharp Corner
Aug. 13
NETFLIX
Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fixed — NETFLIX FILM
Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)
Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
The Woman King
DISNEY+
Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)
Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)
Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)
PEACOCK
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Aug. 14
NETFLIX
In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2
MAX
Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)
Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 4 at 10pm PT
HULU
The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 4
Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Season 7
Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
Bringing Down The House
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
Like Mike
Stuck On You
PEACOCK
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Monkey Man*
The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
PRIME
Butterfly Season 1 (2025)
Run the Tide (2016)
Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (2025)
Aug. 15
NETFLIX
The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fatal Seduction: Season 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Stand Up To Cancer
The Legend of Ochi (A24)
The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)
DISNEY+
Limitless: Live Better Now – All Episodes Streaming
Stand Up to Cancer 2025 – Streaming live at 5pm PT
HULU
Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1
Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)
The Host (2013)
It Feeds
John Wick
John Wick 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Killer Elite
LOL Live with Devon Walker
LOL Live with Sydnee Washington
PEACOCK
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)
APPLE TV+
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
PRIME
Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa Season 2 (2025)
The Siege at Thorn High (2025)
Aug. 16
NETFLIX
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
HULU
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3
Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1
The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6
Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
Aug. 17
MAX
Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)
The House (HBO, 2017)
The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)
DISNEY+
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts
HULU
Thanksgiving (2023)
PEACOCK
Armageddon Time*
PRIME
Creed (2015)
Aug. 18
NETFLIX
CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Extant: Seasons 1-2
MAX
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
PRIME
Homefront (2013)
Aug. 19
NETFLIX
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1
MAX
“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
HULU
Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries
High Country: Complete Season 1
Levels (2024)
Aug. 20
NETFLIX
Fisk: Season 3
Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)
Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)
Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)
Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)
HULU
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
PRIME
Pocket Listing (2016)
The Map That Leads to You (2025)
Aug. 21
NETFLIX
The 355
Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)
Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)
Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 5 at 10pm PT
HULU
Alone: Complete Season 4
Call of the Night: Complete Season 1
Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Bayou (2025)
Money Monster
PEACOCK
Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe (NBC)
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
PRIME
Thursday Night Football (2025)
Aug. 22
NETFLIX
Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES
The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)
HULU
Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)*
Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)*
APPLE TV+
Invasion Season 3
Aug. 23
MAX
Abbott Elementary, Season 4
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
HULU
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4
Expedition Files: Complete Season 1
Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28
PRIME
The Intern (2015)
Wolf Man (2025)
007: Road to a Million Season 2 (2025)
Aug. 24
MAX
Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
PEACOCK
M3GAN*
M3GAN (Unrated)*
Aug. 25
DISNEY+
The Last Rhinos: A New Hope
LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite – Premiere
Princess Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches
HULU
Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)*
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telemundo)
PRIME
Upload Season 4 (2025)
Aug. 26
HULU
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries
Little Bites
Aug. 27
NETFLIX
Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 (CO)– NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)
Eyes of Wakanda – All Episodes Streaming
Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) – All Six Episodes Streaming
HULU
Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1
PRIME
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1 (2025)
Aug. 28
NETFLIX
Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY
My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 6 at 10pm PT
HULU
Bewitched: Complete Series
Customer Wars: Complete Season 3
Storage Wars: Complete Season 12
Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1
Imported: Documentary Premiere Hulu Original
PEACOCK
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 29
NETFLIX
Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)
Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Hell of a Summer
Sisu
Trail of Vengeance
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
PRIME
Last Breath (2025)
Aug. 30
PRIME
Hannibal Seasons 1–3 (2013)
Aug. 31
MAX
Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)