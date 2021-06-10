Apple TV+'s 'Trying' Season 2: Nikki Looks to Make a Major Change in Exclusive Sneak Peek of Episode 5

✖

As fans hit a little more than halfway through the second season of Trying on Apple TV+ this Friday with the show's fifth episode set to stream, Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith) are taking their adoption process to another level after believing they need a bigger space for any children. In the fifth episode of Season 2, titled "The Maddest Sweetest Thing," the couple decides to turn their Camden residence into a more child-friendly flat, which prompts Nikki to try for a promotion at work.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip for PopCulture.com from Apple TV+, Nikki sits before a panel of higher-ups at her rental car company call center, trying her best to impress them as she moves from working on the phones to management. "I work well as a team, but also as an individual," she says before laughing. "I don't know what I'm talking about. I hate all that — I'm just going to talk normally." With the panel surprised with her honesty, Nikki continues that while she does not have much management experience, she has a "lot of ideas" to offer. Will Nikki get the job to help secure her and Jason's efforts into parenthood?

Apple TV+’s Trying premiered its eight-episode second season on May 21, with the first two episodes leading the way, followed by one episode a week every Friday. The series, created by Andy Wolton, which follows the continuing journey of a couple trying to navigate the adoption process, has already been renewed for a third season.

In an exclusive with PopCulture ahead of the season premiere last month, Smith and Spall revealed how the adoption process would "not [be] as easy" as fans think for the couple. "They have been really — definitely not out the woods yet," Smith said. "There's a lot of ups and downs, a lot of competition with other parents, and it feels like the stakes are much higher now because it really does involve children, and they meet a child who essentially, they feel is their child. So, the potential for heartbreak is huge, and the potential for rejection is huge because, essentially, the adoption process isn't about the parents. It's about the kids. It's about matching the kids to the right people."

The 34-year-old adds that just because Nikki and Jason meet a child they believe could be theirs doesn't necessarily mean it will work out. "So, we journey through [the two] going through that process, and there's lots of ups and downs. There's lots of moments of comedy within that because they want it so badly and lots of real poignant moments as well."

New episodes of Trying premiere every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first season in its entirety now available to stream.