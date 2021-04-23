Apple TV+'s 'Trying' Season 2 Gets New Premiere Date

✖

After it was initially announced by Apple TV+ earlier this spring, its critically acclaimed hit comedy series Trying would premiere May 14, the streaming platform has now announced the show will drop one week later, on May 21. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as the affable Jason and Nikki, Season 2 of the eight-episode series will find the English couple continuing to navigate the adoption process but coming across some challenging obstacles.

While the series has already been picked up for a third season assumed to premiere next year, its sophomore set of episodes will illustrate the couple's frustrations in "trying" to match with a child through the help of their social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton) guiding them. However, things take a turn when Nikki meets a little girl named Princess at an adoption event, believing she is the exact child for them. But there are several obstacles in her plan that prove to be a feat in and of itself.

Earning an 85% freshness score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a whopping 92% from audiences, Trying has been an absolute gem for Apple TV+ thanks to its vibrant chemistry between Spall and Smith who carry the show with a tender and sensitive heart on subject matter that is pertinent to numerous discussions today.

Smith revealed one of the biggest appeals for her joining the series was getting the chance to explore the depths of a character like Nikki, who is at her wits' end, experiencing obstacles to parenthood alongside her partner, Jason (played by Spall). "What I was most looking forward to exploring through that relationship is just how they were going to come through this particular story and obstacle that they found themselves in," she told Screen Rant last May. "What I love most about them is that they've got a lot of love and respect for each other. And, really, I think that's the most important thing in life: to have that with someone. And I think they forget that; I think they realize that by going on this journey, actually."

In an interview with Collider last spring, Spall shared how humble he was to be a part of the series, which not only has a "good script," but one that relies on the dynamic between the two leads. "[The] chemistry in this show was paramount," he said. "It was important, between Esther and myself. The creators of the show knew that was the most important thing, going into it. That was very easy because Esther is very talented and I like her very much, as a person. Creating that sense of history between them and that ease came very naturally."

Trying joins a growing list of Apple TV+ originals that have since received early Season 3 renewals, including Servant, Dickinson, and the award-winning Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis. Trying Season 1 is now available to watch on Apple TV+.