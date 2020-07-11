Apple TV+ Guide: What to Watch This July

Amid temperatures warming up and the first full month of summer officially here, a new slate of fresh Apple TV+ programming is available on the streaming platform this July. While the network is still growing its own exclusive, studio-produced catalog by dropping new originals, this month Apple TV+ has a stellar new list of titles for subscribers, giving them plenty of reason to stay in amid the blistering summer heat. For those looking to subscribe to the new service, Apple TV+ offers original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality, with subscribers able to watch across all screens and pick up where they left off on any Apple device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 USD per month and is free for a year for Apple users who have bought a device in the last 90 days. Content from the streamer is available exclusively through the Apple TV app and is able to been watched on your Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, or iPad. The TV app is also available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku and even on the web at tv.apple.com. With Apple TV+ growing its catalog and an abundance of renewals on the horizon for its series, Central Park, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Home Before Dark, Little America, Mythic Quest, See, Servant, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told, and Trying, catch up on what the streaming network has to offer and get in on the fun!

'Little Voice' Featuring original music from the award-winning songwriter, Sara Bareilles and produced by J.J. Abrams, Little Voice explores "the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s." As a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, the series is a fresh, intensely romantic tale in the search to find your true voice and then the courage to use it. The first three episodes premiered July 10, with new episodes premiering every Friday thereafter, exclusively on Apple TV+.

'Greyhound' Initially scheduled to be theatrically released in the U.S. on June 12, 2020, but faced a delay due to COVID-19 pandemic, Apple TV+ bought Greyhound and digitally released it to its streaming network on July 10. Receiving generally positive reviews from critics, Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.

'Greatness Code' The short-form documentary series, released July 10, covers some of the greatest stories in sports. Featuring sporting legends from the likes of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and more, The Greatness Code goes into deep detail of some of sports most critical moments that defined the featured athlete's careers.

'Central Park' Created, written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard of Bob's Burgers fame, Central Park is an animated musical comedy about the Tillerman family, living in Central Park. Park manager Owen (voiced by Lamar Odom Jr.) and his journalist wife, Paige (voiced by Kathryn Hahn) raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham (voiced by Stanley Tucci) and her long-suffering assistant Helen (voiced by Daveed Diggs), who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. With a new episode available to stream every Friday on Apple TV+, the season finale "Sir Bricks-A-Lot" airs July 24.

'Dear' With all 10 episodes now available to stream on the platform, Apple's series Dear..., inspired by the groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of some of our most iconic figures in society by utilizing letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. Each episode profiles internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more. "Dear…" is executive produced by R.J. Cutler alongside Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content produces the series for Apple.

What's Coming up in August... (Photo: Apple TV+) Ted Lasso: Premieres Aug. 14, the series stars Jason Sudeikis playing Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The show is developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports. Boys State: Premiering in select U.S. theaters on July 31, the Sundance Film Festival winner will make its global debut on Aug. 14. Per a release from Apple TV+, Boys State is a wildly revealing look into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government.

What to Watch Ahead of Their Season 2 Premieres (Photo: Apple TV+) Trying: The sweet, heartwarming and adorable British rom-com about a couple — led by stars, Rafe Spall and Esther Smith — is a must-see series. With the complete first season now available to stream globally, the show follows a young couple, Jason and Nikki who are trying to both be grownups, settle down happily and make their foray into the next chapter of life as they navigate relationships amid the struggles of conceiving a child. However, with it not being a reality, the two ultimately work toward adoption with hilarious results. The Morning Show: Exploring the merciless world of morning news and those who help the country wake up in the morning, the award-winning series told through the lens of two complicated women (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon) struggling to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing personal crises. The series with all 10 episodes is an unabashed frank drama examining the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace. The show is expected to return with Season 2. Servant: The disturbing and creepy, psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage. With the strain opening the door for a mysterious force to enter their home, things. All episodes are currently available to stream with the series returning for Season 2 next year. Truth Be Told: When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face-to-face with the man (Aaron Paul) she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told provides a unique glimpse into our current obsession with true crime podcasts, while challenging viewers to consider the consequences in the pursuit of justice under the spotlight. All episodes are available to stream.