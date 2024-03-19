Jurnee Smollett Lands Major New TV Role

Jurnee Smollett has been cast to lead the new Apple Original drama series Firebug. The series is loosely based on the events surrounding notorious California arsonist, John Leonard Orr, a former fire captain and arson investigator who was convicted of serial arson and four counts of murder. Throughout a span of 30 years, he is believed to have set nearly 2,000 fires, making him the most prolific serial arsonist in American history. Also starring in the film, according to Deadline, is Taron Egerton. Firebug was written and executive produced by Dennis Lehane.

Egerton will star as the arson investigator. Smollett will play Michelle, a rising-star detective. Many of the events chronicled in the series will be based on the Firebug podcast.

The reason for Orr's crimes is unknown. He was initally lauded as a great investigator. Ironically, a novel that he wrote titled Points of Origin offered hints to his crimes, which detailed a firefighter-turned-arsonist who is aroused by watching things burn, according to The California Sun.

Overtime, his supporters dwindled. His daughter Lori Orr Kovach spoke on his behalf at his sentencing. But she began to doubt him, and later felt she was a sociopath and master manipulator, ending their relationship in 2004.

Orr is currently serving a life sentence. But he's always maintained his innocence.

Smollett has starred in a string of critically acclaimed projects as of late, including the Amazon MGM Studios legal drama The Burial. She also is featured in the independent drama We Grown Now, and was recently pegged to star opposite Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult in the crime thriller The Order.

Other recent credits include her as the lead in the Netflix original thriller Lou, which she also executive produces alongside Allison Janney. She was also in Netflix's Spiderhead and Birds of Prey for Warner Bros.