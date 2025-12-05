Apple TV Renews Comedy Series for Season 3

Apple TV is bringing viewers more Platonic, announcing Friday that it had renewed the comedy starring and executive-produced by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for a third season.

Platonic, which was co-created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, follows Rogen and Byrne as longtime friends Will and Sylvia, who reconnect after a “long rift” while dealing with their mutual midlife crises.

“The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of Platonic with our amazing partners, Rose and Seth and Sony and Apple,” said co-creators Stoller and Delbanco in a statement.

“Platonic is proof there is no duo better at making us belly laugh at midlife crises than Seth and Rose,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, in a statement. “Nick and Francesca accomplished the rare feat of taking the show to the next level in [Season 2], and, along with our partners at Sony, we can’t wait to see what they cook up for [Season 3].”

Season 2, which premiered in August, featured Will and Sylvia contending with “new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises,” and while the two “their best to be each other’s rock,” the show description notes that “sometimes rocks break things.”

Season 2 also included returning cast members Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduced Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim as guest stars.

Delbanco and Stoller told PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 2 premiere that they had originally conceived of Platonic as an anthology series following a different pair of friends each season, so the return of Will and Sylvia sent them back to the drawing board.

“We had to come back in and think, ‘What can we undo here? What stories are still left to tell?’” Delbanco explained. “I think that we felt the challenge of not having everything on the table really led us to a season that was a little bit weirder and more off-kilter than it might have been if we had mapped out everything about the arc of the series beforehand.”

“It was a little bit scary at times,” she admitted, “but I think we ended up really liking it and really liking all of the weird left turns the season takes that might not have been in the original architecture for the series [if] we had known.”

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Stoller Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce, along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

The first two seasons of Platonic are streaming now on Apple TV.