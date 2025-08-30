Another ‘SNL’ Alum Joins ‘Platonic’ Season 2

Platonic is collecting Saturday Night Live alums like Infinity Stones.

Kyle Mooney is the latest former SNL star to appear in the Apple TV+ comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comedian appeared in Wednesday’s episode, titled “Jeopardy,” which saw him play Terry, a new employee at Will’s job, and seemingly looking to become the new Will. They did not get off on the right foot, and things did not get better later in the episode when Will criticized Terry for a sign he had put up and putting out seltzers. Mooney is set to recur, as reported by Deadline last year. How many episodes he’ll appear in is unknown, but fans will be able to look forward to much more Terry in the future.

Apple TV+

As previously mentioned, Mooney is the latest SNL alum to appear in Platonic. Beck Bennett and Aidy Bryant have both already appeared this season and will be recurring as well. Bennett made his debut as Sylvia and Will’s college friend, Wild Card, in Episode 3, while Bryant has yet to make her appearance on the series. Coincidentally, all three were on SNL at the same time. Mooney was a cast member from 2013 to 2022, Bennett from 2013 to 2021, and Bryant from 2012 to 2022.

Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, Platonic stars Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo. In Season 2, which premiered on Aug. 6, newly reconciled best friends Sylvia and Will “contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings, and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.”

Pictured: Kyle Mooney during the Kyles Holiday sketch on Saturday, December 11, 2021 — (Photo by: Tiffany Franco/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Aside from SNL, Mooney racked up quite the filmography. He can also be seen in Unfrosted, Y2K, Miracle Workers, No Hard Feelings, Bob’s Burgers, Naked Singularity, Arrested Development, Never Goin’ Back, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Zoolander 2. Coming up, he’s set to appear in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie alongside fellow SNL alum Kristen Wiig and current cast member Ego Nwodim and Ted: The Animated Series, which will have Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Seth MacFarlane reprising their roles as John, Sam, and Ted, respectively.

New episodes of Platonic air premiere on Wednesdays, so fans will be able to catch some of their favorite SNL alumni once again soon and see just how Will is doing with Terry. All episodes of Platonic that are currently out are streaming on Apple TV+.