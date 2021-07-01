Apple TV+'s 'Central Park' Season 2: Bitsy Enlists Helen's Help in Exclusive Episode 4 Clip

✖

The hilarious and kaleidoscopically captivating Apple TV+ series Central Park is officially back for its sophomore season and after dropping the first three episodes last week, its latest offering is seeing everyone’s favorite scheming tycoon, Bitsy Brandenham (voiced by Stanley Tucci), “doing the memoir thing” as she continues her attempts alongside assistant Helen (voiced by Daveed Diggs) to replace the beloved park with condos and retail space.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip for PopCulture.com of Season 2’s Episode 4, “Of Course You Realize This Means Ward,” Bitsy is back to writing her memoir after a two-year hiatus, enlisting the help of Helen’s “pokers” to let it rip. Knowing exactly where she’s going with it thanks to having her “dramatic ending,” Helen asks if it has anything to do with who she will leave all her money to as she secretly hopes to inherit the Brandenham fortune. Naturally, Bitsy has other plans.

“I’m buying Central Park! I realized that’s going to be my legacy. Now, where did we leave off?” she asks as she begins reminiscing over her past. “I remember. It was Easter and all the eggs were filled with hundred-dollar bills. We were poor then. I was 11.” Going on to share how she was friends with a young girl with a “frying pan” face named Tommasina, Bitsy abruptly stops after not hearing the clackity-clack of the typewriter from Helen. “Why don’t I hear typing?” she asks as Helen replies, “I wasn’t sitting at the desk yet, and there wasn’t any paper in the typewriter or in the desk and computers exist.” Angered, Bitsy shouts, “Computers are for nerds, Helen!”

Last month, Central Park star Leslie Odom Jr., who plays patriarch Owen Tillerman, spoke to PopCulture.com about the award-winning and Emmy-nominated series, teasing that beyond the cast’s naturally inclined musical pedigree, viewers can expect a guest-starring list of talent for Season 2 that will “blow your mind.” While discussing details behind his latest musical project with his wife, Nicolette Robinson, Odom reveals the sophomore season will welcome a number of guest voices and songwriters for the refreshing and effervescent musical comedy’s “evolution.”

“The Tillermans are still the Tillermans,” Odom told PopCulture. “We as a company, though, as a company of creators, we’ve gotten better and making our thing. I think that the jokes are funny, the songs are incredible this season — such good music and the songwriters, the list is going to blow your mind.”

The show’s creator Loren Bouchard revealed a lineup of guest stars for the pure, magical joy that is Central Park stating the likes of Yvette Nicole Brown, Billy Porter, Tom Lennon, Patti Lupone, Jennifer Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Dan Stevens and Javier Munoz will appear. Among the guest songwriters, Regina Spektor, Ingrid Michaelson, Rufus Wainright, Michael Buble and Shaggy will also be lending their musical talents.

Expressing he is thrilled Central Park has been renewed for Season 3 by Apple TV+, Odom humbly admits he is enjoying “so much” in being part of a show like Central Park where he gets to sing about things like pizza. “I am having great fun and I’m glad that we get to keep doing it,” he said, adding how he has had plenty of standout moments from the series since its debut last summer. “I have to say Season 2 is even better than Season 1, [and] I think that the there’s some standout moments coming [this season].”

Central Park Season 1 is currently streaming on Apple TV+ with new Season 2 episodes dropping weekly.