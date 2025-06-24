Another ‘South Park’ Episode Is Being Hidden

Those hoping to watch South Park in full on Paramount+ will be running into some trouble.

A handful of episodes are reportedly not going to join the streamer come next month, along with one that wasn’t even mentioned.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was announced in 2023 that Paramount+ would be the new streaming home of South Park, with all episodes moving from Max to its new home beginning July 1. Unfortunately, with the move, a number of episodes are reported to be banned from Paramount+. It seems like one more episode will be given the boot, as fans on Reddit have pointed out that Season 5, Episode 13, “Butter’s Very Own Episode,” has been pulled from streamers in Canada and other regions. As of the time of this writing, the episode, as well as every episode of South Park, is streaming on Max.

Comedy Central

It hasn’t been confirmed that Paramount+ will be banning specific episodes of the adult animated series, but considering the nature of some of the episodes, it wouldn’t be surprising. However, Paramount+ is the home of numerous specials and movies, so it’s hard to tell if episodes will end up being banned or manage to make it through. Why “Butter’s Very Own Episode” was pulled from streamers is unknown, but U.S. viewers will have to wait until July 1 to see if the same thing will happen here.

Meanwhile, South Park’s 27th season will be premiering on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 9, meaning that many fans might be wanting to binge-watch the series before it finally returns. It won’t be confirmed what episodes are missing, if there will actually be any, until the series lands on Paramount+ on July 1. But fans in other regions seem to already be experiencing some difficulties watching all of South Park. Whether or not this will be permanent is unknown.

That being said, it’s not unusual for specific episodes on streaming to be missing, whether because of a rights issue or they’re banned. South Park certainly is not the first show to have banned episodes, even SpongeBob has some. It does make binge-watching a bit more frustrating because not every episode is available, but fans might have to make do for now and see if a handful of episodes are going to be missing when South Park comes to Paramount+ on July 1.