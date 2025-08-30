Another Prime Video Show Was Just Canceled

Prime Video has canceled another show.

Deadline reports that YA drama Motorheads will not be getting a second season.

News of the cancellation comes over three months after the show debuted its 10-episode first season on May 20. Created by John A. Norris, who serves as showrunner, Motorheads stars Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Uriah Shelton, and Nicolas Cantu. The series is about “first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car.” It’s set in a once-thriving rustbelt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, and is a story “of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.”

While the cancellation is not news that fans were hoping for, there may be a silver lining. With Amazon’s permission, the producers have already started shopping Motorheads around and have started conversations with potential new homes, sources say.

“We set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together,” executive producer Jason Seagraves said in a statement to the outlet. “While Johnny and I are disappointed Motorheads won’t be continuing at Prime Video, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created. Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us, and we’re optimistic we’ll find a home that believes in and supports the show.”

Since its premiere, Motorheads has consistently remained in Prime Video’s daily Top 10 shows in the U.S. until recently, and even re-entered the Top 10. The series has also received generally positive reviews from both fans and critics, holding a 78% approval rating and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While a direct reason for the cancellation has not been given, it’s possible the overall viewership was not enough for Prime as it never cracked Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming rankings. Last month, Amazon MGM Studio’s head of TV, Vernon Sanders, told Deadline about the show’s progress and the possibility of a second season.

“What I’ve been excited to see on that show in particular is we’ve got such great completion rates,” he said. “So folks who start that show tend to watch it all the way through. We were just really wowed by the idea of the show. We were launching NASCAR this summer, and so having a show that actually spoke to fans of that genre [was an asset]. It was really just the characters. We feel like we lucked out getting into business with those showrunners as well. Motorheads has just really sort of resonated with us and struck us… We’re quite proud of it.”