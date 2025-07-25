Major Prime Video Show Ending After 5 Seasons

A major Prime Video show is coming to an end.

The streamer has announced that the critically acclaimed adult animated fantasy action series The Legend of Vox Machina has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From Critical Role and Titmouse, the show stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. They also serve as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

Courtesy of Prime Video

“A huge congratulations to our creative collaborators at Critical Role and Titmouse for bringing the incredible story of The Legend of Vox Machina to life for our global Prime Video customers,” said Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Achieving five seasons is a significant milestone for everyone involved, and we can’t wait for fans to experience what we have planned for the epic fifth and final season of The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video.”

“It’s so rare for any television series to get to tell a complete story, beginning to end, exactly as it was envisioned,” said Riegel and Willingham. “We’re so grateful to our fans, the critters, our partners at Prime Video, and the original Kickstarter backers for bringing this show to life, and turning the numbskulls of Vox Machina into animation legends.”

Courtesy of Prime

News of the renewal came during The Legend of Vox Machina’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, which also came with a sneak peek of the upcoming fourth season. Season 4 “finds our heroes scattered across the globe on separate journeys, but when a cataclysmic threat befalls Exandria – they must reunite to face a foe darker than they could imagine.”

The Legend of Vox Machina started out as a Critical Role Kickstarter campaign in 2019, with Amazon Studios acquiring the streaming rights later that year. Season 1 officially premiered on Prime Video in January 2022, with Season 4 set to premiere sometime in 2026. It’s unknown when Season 5 of Vox Machina will premiere, but fans should be excited to know that there will be one more season of the series before it officially wraps up. There’s no telling what will happen in the world of Exandria, but for now, the first three seasons are streaming on Prime Video.