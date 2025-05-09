3 Best TV Shows Prime Video Is Adding for May 2025

May is officially here, meaning comes a brand new lineup of must-see TV shows coming to Prime Video.

From the return of a pair of beloved intergalactic surgeons tackling some of the galaxy’s most pressing medical cases to a pair of estranged sisters who reunite to uncover family secrets, Prime Video has something for everyone this May.

Here are the three shows coming to Prime Video this month that you won’t want to miss!

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Season 2

Play video

After being lauded as one of the best surprises of 2024, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy returns to Prime Video Tuesday, May 27.

An animated series that can only be summed up as Grey’s Anatomy in space, the animated show created by Cirocco Dunlap, queer, anxious surgeon Dr. Klak and her best friend and fellow intergalactic surgeon Dr. Sleech as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. After taking on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case in the debut season, Season 2 will find Klak and Sleech relishing the fame of their recent success – at least until a cyborg journalist starts digging a little too deep into Sleech’s past.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’s voice cast includes Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne.

The Better Sister

Play video

If you’re on the hunt for a new thriller series to binge, Prime Video has you covered this May. On Thursday, May 29, the streamer is set to release its new eight-episode original series The Better Sister.

Based on Alafair Burke’s bestselling novel, the show stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters Chloe and Nicky, who reunite and work together to untangle a complicated family history after Chloe’s husband Adam is brutally murdered. The high-stakes mystery, an exploration of family secrets and betrayal, also stars Kim Dickens, Matthew Modine, Lorraine Toussaint, and Gloria Reuben.

Motorheads

Play video

Prime Video subscribers may want to buckle up for the streamer’s upcoming adrenaline-filled coming-of-age young adult drama Motorheads.

Created by writer-showrunner John A. Norris, and set to premiere on Tuesday, May 20, Motorheads chronicles “first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car.” The series is set in the once-thriving Rust Belt town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania, and follows “a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.”

The series stars Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, Mia Healey, Nathalie Kelley, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer, and Johnna Dias-Watson.