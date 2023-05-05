Ana de Arma's Wig in 'Ghosted' Has Fans Sighing
Apple TV+'s new Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-starring action comedy movie Ghosted just can't seem to catch a break. Hitting the streaming platform on Friday, April 21, the film has already been roasted by critics and viewers alike, holding a measly 29% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and now, it seems that the strawberry-blonde wig de Armas' Sadie Rhodes is seen wearing throughout the film is drawing just as much attention.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), with a story by Deadpool team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Ghosted is described as a "high concept romantic action-adventure" movie. It stars de Armas as Sadie Rhodes, a successful CIA operative who meets Evans' Cole Turner. After a great first date, Cole's family suspects he is being ghosted by Sadie, and after attempting to surprise her in London, he discovers that she is actually there for a CIA mission. The film was produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Media, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: No Way Home) also having worked on the script.
Since Ghosted's debut last month, social media has run rampant with hilarious takes on the film. However, it seems that viewers are taking particular issue with de Armas' wig, with many assuming that the film's wig budget was pretty low. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to de Armas' Ghosted wig.
'Truly tragic'
is ana de armas wearing a wig in ghosted bc why is her hair so bad pic.twitter.com/Dk4LlCpl2b— َ (@ursohorrid) May 2, 2023
"Now watching Ghosted," tweeted one viewer. "This wig on Ana de Armas truly is tragic."
'Bothering me so much'
Guys. What even is this wig Ana De Armas is wearing in Ghosted.— imaricano (@imaladyca) April 29, 2023
"Just watched [Ghosted] man what's with Ana's wig," asked one person. "It's bothering me so much."
Wig budget
The hairline on Ana De Armas’ wig in Ghosted is crazy. Did they buy it off Amazon?— 🅣. 🅒🅞🅝🅣🅞🅤🅡 (@LeithMaria) May 1, 2023
"I have a lot of opinions about the ghosted trailer (most of which I will keep to myself so I don't get harassed by * stans) BUT I am incredibly curious what the wig budget was bc that thing on her head is hideous," wrote somebody else.
'M3gan' comparisons
That wig is gonna be a BIG NO and you know it Scarlett.— ExposingDeArmas (@ExposingDeArmas) January 30, 2023
Umm..Lola Índigo?
Wait. M3GAN!!
I’m pretty good at this, baby.#AnadeArmas#ChrisEvans #Ghosted#M3GAN#JohnWick4 #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/bkIODlW6zx
"Why does ana's hair look like m3gan's wig, I just can't unsee it," wrote one person. "The face card is chef's kiss though."
'Distracting'
Ana de Armas is so beautiful but dassit. And whoever put that wig on her for Ghosted should be ex3cuted.— roya (@atlonglastroya) May 1, 2023
"Usually I never notice or care about stuff like this but the wig they put on Ana de Armas in [Ghosted] is so bad it's distracting," added another.
'Did de Armas dirty'
They did Ana De Armas so dirty with that wig in this movie— ReginaDaRizzler (@madamcece_) April 29, 2023
"Ana de Armas needs to sue the people responsible for her wig in Ghosted," one person declared.
'Can't stop laughing'
I watched Ghosted and I can't stop laughing at the fact that they used Ana de Armas' natural hair for the final scene but they had her use that cheap wig for the rest of the movie. pic.twitter.com/qhsV1kdga7— the final scorpio 💌 (succession spoilers) (@girlbosskenroy) April 27, 2023
"What's up with Apple...? Surely they making bank enough to pay for decent wig for Ana De Armas?" tweeted another person.