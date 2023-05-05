Ana de Arma's Wig in 'Ghosted' Has Fans Sighing

Apple TV+'s new Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-starring action comedy movie Ghosted just can't seem to catch a break. Hitting the streaming platform on Friday, April 21, the film has already been roasted by critics and viewers alike, holding a measly 29% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and now, it seems that the strawberry-blonde wig de Armas' Sadie Rhodes is seen wearing throughout the film is drawing just as much attention.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), with a story by Deadpool team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Ghosted is described as a "high concept romantic action-adventure" movie. It stars de Armas as Sadie Rhodes, a successful CIA operative who meets Evans' Cole Turner. After a great first date, Cole's family suspects he is being ghosted by Sadie, and after attempting to surprise her in London, he discovers that she is actually there for a CIA mission. The film was produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Media, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: No Way Home) also having worked on the script.

Since Ghosted's debut last month, social media has run rampant with hilarious takes on the film. However, it seems that viewers are taking particular issue with de Armas' wig, with many assuming that the film's wig budget was pretty low. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to de Armas' Ghosted wig.