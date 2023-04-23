'Ghosted' Gets Roasted: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' New Movie Already Has People Cringing

By Daniel S. Levine

Ghosted, the new action comedy reuniting Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, hit Apple TV+ on Friday. Apple probably isn't expecting this to play well at the Oscars like CODA did, especially after the poor reviews from critics and viewers. After the movie was released, the film was criticized for being formulaic and forgettable.

In Ghosted, de Armas plays Sadie Rhodes, a successful CIA operative who meets Evans' Cole Turner. After a great first date, Cole's family suspects he is being ghosted by Sadie. He figures out she is in London and tries to surprise her, only to learn that she is there for a CIA mission. The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), with a story by Deadpool team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: No Way Home) also worked on the script.

Four writers didn't result in a story worthy of praise from critics or viewers. Ghosted holds a 29% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a mixed 61% rating from audiences. One positive aspect of the film was the chemistry between de Armas and Evans, who previously worked together in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Netflix's The Gray Man.

Scroll on to see the response to the film. 

Ana De Armas' wig was widely mocked

Did Ana de Armas need to wear a wig? Someone decided she did and it didn't look great.

prevnext

'Humor mostly fell flat and the action was uninspired'

"There's a million explosions in Ghosted and yet they paid $25 for Ana de Armas' wig," one viewer wrote.

prevnext

Were Evans and de Armas even on set together?

Did Chris Evans and Ana de Armas even film scenes together? The way the film was edited led some to think that they never did.

prevnext

'Continues the trend of subpar scripts with high budgets & big stars'

prevnext

'Very cool cameos'

It wasn't all bad for Apple. Some of Evans' fans really enjoyed seeing him in another action comedy. Fans also enjoyed the cameos.

prevnext

'sSettles for reminding you of better films rather than justifying its own existence'

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of