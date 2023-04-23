'Ghosted' Gets Roasted: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' New Movie Already Has People Cringing

Ghosted, the new action comedy reuniting Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, hit Apple TV+ on Friday. Apple probably isn't expecting this to play well at the Oscars like CODA did, especially after the poor reviews from critics and viewers. After the movie was released, the film was criticized for being formulaic and forgettable.

In Ghosted, de Armas plays Sadie Rhodes, a successful CIA operative who meets Evans' Cole Turner. After a great first date, Cole's family suspects he is being ghosted by Sadie. He figures out she is in London and tries to surprise her, only to learn that she is there for a CIA mission. The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), with a story by Deadpool team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: No Way Home) also worked on the script.

Four writers didn't result in a story worthy of praise from critics or viewers. Ghosted holds a 29% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a mixed 61% rating from audiences. One positive aspect of the film was the chemistry between de Armas and Evans, who previously worked together in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Netflix's The Gray Man.

