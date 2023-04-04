Amy Sedaris Reveals Why She's 'Obsessed' With Her Role on 'The Mandalorian' (Exclusive)

Amy Sedaris just can't get enough of her adorable Mandalorian co-star – and by that we mean Grogu! The actress, who plays Peli Motto opposite Pedro Pascal's titular Mandalorian in the hit Disney+ series, gushed over working alongside her little green co-star in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com – revealing that it was Grogu who turned her into a "Baby Yoda" believer.

When it comes to her favorite part of diving into the Star Wars universe for a third season, Sedaris answered candidly, "To be honest with you, it's working with that little green Grogu. I mean, you cannot even believe how cute he is." While at first, the Emmy-nominated actress and comedian thought "whatever" of the craze over the big-eyed character known colloquially as Baby Yoda, it didn't take long for her to become his number one fan.

"Then when I was actually in my first scene with [Grogu] and I saw it, I was like, 'Oh my God, I get it. I totally get it,'" she recalled. "So my true reaction [is] my character's reaction, it really is. I'm so happy to see him." The Strangers with Candy star wasn't initially a "big Star Wars person" when she was approached for the role of her mechanic-turned-babysitter character, "but now I'm obsessed," she gushed. "I love working on the show."

Sedaris' love of the adorable and hilarious is obvious in the care she put into her Oh, Hill Yeah partnership with Hillshire Farm, in which she crafted sandwiches for some of her most iconic friends using Hillshire Farm deli meats in celebration of the ultimate badge of honor – having a sandwich named after you. While the Andy Coham – named after Watch What Happens Live! star Andy Cohen – features Hillshire Farm Honey Ham, provolone, mustard, challah, lettuce, tomato, pickles and shaved onion, Sedaris made sure to get even cuter with her Hamy Sedarwich.

(Photo: Danielle St. Laurent on behalf of Hillshire Farm)

Starting with Hillshire Farm Black Forest Ham and adding Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers and butter lettuce, Sedaris got a little Grogu-esque with the addition of olive eyes and a pickle tongue, "because I like food that looks like it's alive," she joked. "How cute is that?" (For more recipes, follow Hillshire Farm on TikTok and Instagram.)

"I like shopping every day for ingredients," the I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence author told PopCulture of her love for accessible cooking. "I like waking up and thinking about what I'm going to have that day. And I go to the grocery store every day. ...I don't do intense cooking or things that are going all day long on the chopping. You're not going to see me making chili or a hot salsa. ... I make simple stuff. And a good old Mediterranean diet, a lot of lemon, olive oil [and] olives."