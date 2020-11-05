'American Horror Story: 1984' Coming to Netflix in November

✖

American Horror Story fans will be happy to learn that the most recent season of the series, AHS: 1984, is coming to Netflix in November. All nine episodes of the show's ninth season will be streaming on the service starting on Nov. 13. Previously, American Horror Story: 1984 was made available on Hulu, but this will mark its Netflix debut.

American Horror Story: 1984 stands out from the shows previous seasons, as it pays homage to the classic B slasher-horror flicks of the 1970s and '80s. The story follows a group of teenagers at a camp in the woods and being stalked by a masked killer. This is quite reminiscent of classic slasher franchises like Friday the 13th or Sleepaway Camp. The season stars America Horror Story regulars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch, as well as newcomers Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Season 10 of American Horror Story would be delayed due to film and TV production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Before this, series creator Ryan Murphy had spoken with The Wrap and shared some hints at what he was planning for the season. "A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment," he said. "It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

Additionally, it had previously been announced that former child actor Macaulay Culkin would be joining the cast of American Horror Story for Season 10. However, if the Season 10 story changes from what Murphy initially had in mind, Culkin's casting could potentially be altered, as well. A number of established AHS stars were also scheduled for Season 10. Lorde, Grossman, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock were all set to appear.

Recently, Grossman and Paulson revealed that they had read the first three episodes of the next season, and Grossman asserted that she feels fans "will be pleased." Grossman also spoke about Paulson's character in the new season, saying that viewers will likely grow "obsessed" with the role. She referred to it as "obsession-worthy."