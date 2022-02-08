Amazon Prime Video Renews Series for Season 2 Days After Release

Amazon Prime has officially greenlit another season for one of its newest series. Just three days after its Season 1 premiere, the streaming service officially renewed the Alan Ritchson-starring series Reacher for Season 2 on Monday, Feb. 8. In confirming the news, showrunner Nick Santora said, per TVLine, “the entire Reacher team – cast, production, writers, etc. – is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received.”

The renewal came on the heels of the show’s massive debut success. In making the renewal announcement, Amazon said that Reacher not only ranked among Prime Video’s top five most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally, but is also one of the most-binged original series ever on the streaming service. Amazon did not, however, release any viewership data for the series, which has earned an 85% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics consensus reading, “Reacher captures the trademark bulk of its titular hero while trading away some of his definition, but fans of the novels will find plenty to love about this faithful adaptation.” Meanwhile, the show has received a 93% audience score.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, [showrunner] Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Season 1 of the hit series is centered around Child’s debut novel Killing Floor. It follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life and is now a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. After being arrested in connection to a homicide, Reacher works to prove his innocence, all while a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with.” Amazon Prime did not confirm a Season 2 synopsis or which of Child’s books the upcoming season could use as source material.

In addition to Ritchson, Reacher stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill. Reacher Season 1 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.