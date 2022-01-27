Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2022

January is drawing to a close, and Amazon Prime Video already has its sights set on February 2022. The streaming service is set to roll out dozens of new titles next month, expanding its already impressive streaming catalog with dozens of new additions.

Given that February is the month of love, it comes as little surprise that Amazon Prime Video will be treating subscribers to some Valentine’s Day-perfect titles, including films like I Want You Back and The Book of Love. February will also be marked by the addition of several Amazon Prime Video originals, including the premiere of Reacher and the Season 4 premiere of Amazon’s hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which will arrive in the streaming catalogue in the middle of the month. Meanwhile, the service will also offer plenty of new Prime Video Channels Samplings, like Book Hungry Bears and Date With the Angels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, which also includes free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on for a look at what’s coming to Prime Video in February (note: asterisks (*) denote Amazon originals while the plus (+) indicates Prime Video Channels samples).

Feb. 1

Movies

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Series

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

Arsene Lupin+

Book Hungry Bears Season 1+

Civil War Journal Seasons 1-3+

Date With the Angels Seasons 1-2+

Dusty’s Trail Season 1+

Faster with Finnegan Season 2+

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew Season 1+

Nightwatch Seasons 1-5+

The Sandham Murders Season 7

Feb. 2

Movies

Freakonomics (2010)

Feb. 4

Movies

Book of Love (2022)*

“This Valentine’s Day, uptight English writer Henry discovers that his dull, failing novel has become a smashing success in Mexico, where Spanish translator Maria has rewritten it into a spicy erotic read. Opposites attract as the two travel through Mexico on a book tour in Book of Love.”

Series

Reacher Season 1*

“Based on the books by Lee Child, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) was arrested for murder and now the police need his help.”

Phat Tuesdays Season 1*

“Phat Tuesdays features some of today’s most famous comedians and personalities, including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker, Kym Whitley, and more, and tells the unbelievable story of how Guy Torry moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in ’90s Los Angeles turned into a must-see, hilarious experience, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage.”

Feb. 11

Movies

I Want You Back (2022)*

“Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results.”

Homestay (2022)

Series

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer Season 1*

Feb. 18

Movies

Lov3 (2022)*

“Siblings Ana, Sofia and Beto try to outrun conventional relationships, like their parents’ 30-year-long marriage, which has just come to an abrupt end.”

Series

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada Season 1*

“Jay Baruchel hosts the epic six-episode series featuring 10 of Canada’s funniest comedians trying to make each other laugh for the shot at comedy glory and a $100,000 prize for charity. The only problem is if they laugh themselves, they’re oot and aboot-ed from the game.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4*

“It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft-and the places it takes her-creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1*

“Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.”

Feb. 25

Movies

The Protégé (2021)