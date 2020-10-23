Amazon Prime: Everything to Watch in October 2020

By Allison Schonter

Each month, Amazon Prime Video adds a long list of new titles to its streaming library, and October has been no different. Beginning on Oct. 1, the streaming platform began adding dozens of new titles, including everything from old classics to Amazon originals and everything in between. The additions are continuing to roll out throughout the final days of the month.

Given that October is the spookiest month of the year, it comes to as little surprise that October’s list of titles includes more than just a few horror films and series. The streamer has already stocked titles like Black Box, The Eye, and Nocturne, as well as the highly-anticipated horror anthology program, Welcome to Blumhouse, which features eight films co-produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Of course, there are also plenty of options for those more squeamish viewers or maybe just don't wish to sleep with the lights on.

Keep scrolling to see everything that has already been added to Amazon Prime Video this month, as compiled by our sister site, Comicbook.com, and what is still to come! You can also check out what's has been added and what else is coming to fellow streaming services Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.

Avail. 11/1:
30 Days of Night
A Knight's Tale
Battlefield Earth
Blood Ties
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Joe
John Carpenter's Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
La Sucursal
Madea's Big Happy Family
Mud
National Security
Next Level
Noose for a Gunman
Nurse
Quantum of Solace
Raging Bull

Senorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Thanks for Sharing
The Big Hit
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
The Gambler Wore a Gun
The Grudge 3
The Mask of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
The Pianist
The Wedding Singer
Triumph of the Spirit
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3

Avail. Oct. 2:
Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 - Amazon Original

Avail. Oct. 6:
Black Box - Amazon Original Movie
The Lie - Amazon Original Movie
The Transporter Refueled
Mr. Robot Season 4

Avail. Oct. 8:
Archive

Avail. Oct. 9:
Terminator: Dark Fate
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers - Amazon Original Series

Avail. Oct. 10:
Jack and Jill

Avail. Oct. 13:
Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie
Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie

Avail. Oct. 14:
A Most Beautiful Thing

Avail. Oct. 15:
Halal Love Story
Playing With Fire

Avail. Oct. 16:
Time - Amazon Original Movie
What the Constitution Means to Me - Amazon Original

Avail. Oct. 21:
Cyrano, My Love

Avail. Oct. 23:
Mirzapur: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

Avail. Oct. 26:
What to Expect When You're Expecting

Avail. Oct. 27:
Battle: Los Angeles

Avail. Oct. 29:
Scorarai Pottru

Avail. Oct. 30:
Truth Seekers: Season 1 - Amazon Original Series

Avail. Oct. 31:
I'll See You in My Dreams

Of course, the new additions don’t stop rolling out on Oct. 31, and Amazon Prime Video is already slated to continue the momentum into November. On Nov. 1 alone, which falls on a Sunday, the service will be adding dozens of new titles. Scroll down to see what you can catch on the first day f the new month, as reported by MarketWatch.

Avail. Nov. 1:
28 Days Later 
A Christmas Movie Christmas 
A Christmas Switch 
A Majestic Christmas
Arizona Whirlwind 
Article 99 
As Good As It Gets 
Boyz N’ The Hood 
Breathless 
Country Strong 
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 
Dead Poets Society 
Deja Vu 
Did You Hear About The Morgans? 
Firewalker 
I Know What You Did Last Summer 
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde 
Marrying Father Christmas 
Me, Myself & Irene 
More Than A Game 
Mr. Majestyk 
Next Day Air 
Platoon 
Rock N’ Roll Christmas 
Romancing The Stone 
Ronin 
Silverado 
Step Up 
Thank You For Smoking 
The Expendables 
The Expendables 2 
The Expendables 3 
The Insider 
The Iron Lady 
The Jewel Of The Nile 
The Last Waltz 
The Sapphires 
The Taking Of Pelham 1, 2, 3 
The X Files: I Want To Believe 
Twilight 
Underworld: Evolution 
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans 
Underworld 
W. 
Wall Street 
Water For Elephants 
You Got Served 
Zookeeper 
America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 
America’s Untold Story: Season 1 
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 
Before We Die: Season 1 
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 
Crime 360: Season 1 
Delicious: Season 1 
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 
Jamestown: Season 1 
Lost Worlds: Season 1 
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 
Naked Hustle: Season 1 
Stockholm: Season 1 
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series
The Restaurant: Season 1

