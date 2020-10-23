Amazon Prime: Everything to Watch in October 2020
Each month, Amazon Prime Video adds a long list of new titles to its streaming library, and October has been no different. Beginning on Oct. 1, the streaming platform began adding dozens of new titles, including everything from old classics to Amazon originals and everything in between. The additions are continuing to roll out throughout the final days of the month.
Given that October is the spookiest month of the year, it comes to as little surprise that October’s list of titles includes more than just a few horror films and series. The streamer has already stocked titles like Black Box, The Eye, and Nocturne, as well as the highly-anticipated horror anthology program, Welcome to Blumhouse, which features eight films co-produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Of course, there are also plenty of options for those more squeamish viewers or maybe just don't wish to sleep with the lights on.
Keep scrolling to see everything that has already been added to Amazon Prime Video this month, as compiled by our sister site, Comicbook.com, and what is still to come! You can also check out what's has been added and what else is coming to fellow streaming services Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Avail. 11/1:
30 Days of Night
A Knight's Tale
Battlefield Earth
Blood Ties
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Joe
John Carpenter's Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
La Sucursal
Madea's Big Happy Family
Mud
National Security
Next Level
Noose for a Gunman
Nurse
Quantum of Solace
Raging Bull
Senorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Thanks for Sharing
The Big Hit
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
The Gambler Wore a Gun
The Grudge 3
The Mask of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
The Pianist
The Wedding Singer
Triumph of the Spirit
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3
Avail. Oct. 2:
Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 - Amazon Original
Avail. Oct. 6:
Black Box - Amazon Original Movie
The Lie - Amazon Original Movie
The Transporter Refueled
Mr. Robot Season 4
Avail. Oct. 8:
Archive
Avail. Oct. 9:
Terminator: Dark Fate
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers - Amazon Original Series
Avail. Oct. 10:
Jack and Jill
Avail. Oct. 13:
Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie
Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie
Avail. Oct. 14:
A Most Beautiful Thing
Avail. Oct. 15:
Halal Love Story
Playing With Fire
Avail. Oct. 16:
Time - Amazon Original Movie
What the Constitution Means to Me - Amazon Original
Avail. Oct. 21:
Cyrano, My Love
Avail. Oct. 23:
Mirzapur: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
Avail. Oct. 26:
What to Expect When You're Expecting
Avail. Oct. 27:
Battle: Los Angeles
Avail. Oct. 29:
Scorarai Pottru
Avail. Oct. 30:
Truth Seekers: Season 1 - Amazon Original Series
Avail. Oct. 31:
I'll See You in My Dreams
Of course, the new additions don’t stop rolling out on Oct. 31, and Amazon Prime Video is already slated to continue the momentum into November. On Nov. 1 alone, which falls on a Sunday, the service will be adding dozens of new titles. Scroll down to see what you can catch on the first day f the new month, as reported by MarketWatch.
Avail. Nov. 1:
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Boyz N’ The Hood
Breathless
Country Strong
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1, 2, 3
The X Files: I Want To Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Underworld
W.
Wall Street
Water For Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1
America’s Untold Story: Season 1
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1
Before We Die: Season 1
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1
Crime 360: Season 1
Delicious: Season 1
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1
Jamestown: Season 1
Lost Worlds: Season 1
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979
Naked Hustle: Season 1
Stockholm: Season 1
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series
The Restaurant: Season 1