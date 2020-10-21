HBO Max: Everything to Watch in October 2020
October is a big month for TV and movie lovers, and HBO Max may be the destination for you. Whether you're looking for classic horror, contemporary thrillers, true crime documentaries or something timeless, the new WarnerMedia streaming service likely has it. Thankfully, we have the complete list of everything added to HBO Max this month.
The HBO Max catalog got a big makeover this month, starting with a huge list of additions on Oct. 1. From there, fresh releases have come out several times a week, giving subscribers something to look forward to now that they're streaming more than ever. HBO Max draws deeply on the intellectual properties afforded by WarnerMedia, but it also pushes the envelope with new and original content.
For movies and TV shows alike, both in and out of the Halloween season, HBO Max has something for everyone. Here is a look at what the streaming service can offer in October of 2020.
Oct. 1
HBO Max dropped a huge batch of new titles on Oct. 1, giving most viewers enough to keep them busy for the entire month. However, some of the most anticipated releases came weeks later.
A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
Akeelah And The Bee
All-Star Superman
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Reunion
Analyze That
Analyze This
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Ball of Fire
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Beef
Beginners,
Best in Show
BLOW
Bombshell
Boogie Nights
Boomerang
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Butterfly Effect
Cats & Dogs
Catwoman
Cellular
Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke
The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director's Cut)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Clean and Sober
The Client
Collateral Beauty
The Color Purple
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Critters 2
Critters 4
The Curse of Frankenstein
Day Of The Dead
Death Sentence
Deerskin
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Deliverance
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Darkness
Empire of the Sun
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Endings, Beginnings
Enter The Dragon
Eraser
Firewall
Frantic
Frequency
Friday
The Friday After Next
Galaxy Quest
The Golden Compass
Gothika
Grudge Match
Hairspray
Hairspray (Musical Remake)
Harina (Aka Flour)
The Haunting
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes II
Horror of Dracula
The Hunting Ground
I Am Sam
Infamous
The Informer
The Invisible War
Jonah Hex
The Last Kiss
The Last Mimzy
Laws of Attraction
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Libeled Lady
Life as We Know It
Little Baby Bum
Little Big League
Madea's Big Happy Family
Malcolm X
Man of Steel
Marie: A True Story
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix
Million Dollar Baby
Miracle of Morgan's Creek
Mister Roberts
Monsters Vs. Aliens
The Mummy
Mutiny on the Bounty
Next Friday
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
Nothing Sacred
Open Water,
Open Water 2: Adrift
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
The Pelican Brief
A Perfect Murder
The Perfect Storm
The Phantom of the Opera
Presumed Innocent
Race for the White House, Season 1
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
Revolutionary Road
Roger & Me
Sands of Iwo Jima
Scanners
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Se7en
Semi-Pro
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Shame
Sherlock Holmes
Sleight
Son of Batman
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel
Superman vs. the Elite
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
They Were Expendable
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
The Thin Man
The Thing (2011)
A Time to Kill
Tin Cup
TMNT
Training Day
Tricky Dick
Turistas
U.S. Marshals
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Very Brady Sequel
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
When Harry Met Sally
Where the Wild Things Are
The Whole Ten Yards
The Wings of Eagles
You've Got Mail
Oct. 2
There was only one release on Oct. 2, Lina From Lima — a 2019 Spanish-language drama about a woman from Peru finding work as a housekeeper in Chile. It is written and directed by Maria Pas Gonzalez, and it stars Magaly Solier.
Oct. 3
HBO Max leaned into its Sesame Street connection with The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families on Oct. 3. It also released Downhill, an indie dramedy released in February starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Zack Woods. It centers around a family that just barely escapes an avalanche on a skiing trip to the Alps.
Oct. 6
Oct. 6 saw the premiere of the new documentary Siempre, Luis — an HBO original documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda's father. For those that are still riding the high of Hamilton — released on Disney+ earlier this year — this will be a must-see.
Oct. 7
Another new HBO documentary followed on Oct. 7 — Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth. It's about an infamous radio shock-jock Craig Carton, and his descent into high-stakes gambling addiction.
Oct. 8
There were three additions on Oct. 8: the new HBO Max original film Charm City Kings, the second half of The Fungies, Season 1 and the English-dubbed version of the beloved anime seriesThe God of High School.
Oct. 9
Two more additions hit HBO Max on Oct. 9 — a new stand-up special called Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It's Not Rocket Science and the series finale of Room 104.
Oct. 10
The only new addition on Oct. 10 was Cats, the CGI-heavy musical that preoccupied the movie-going world late last year.
Oct. 11
On Oct. 11, HBO Max added Ghosts Season 2. The series is a British sitcom first broadcast on BBC One, and now airing in the U.S. It stars an ensemble of ghosts from different historical periods, all haunting the same house.
Oct. 15
Detention Adventure Season 2 hit HBO Max on Oct. 15. Another great option for those that want to get into the Halloween spirit without facing anything too overtly scary, this comedy-thriller stars a group of teens facing down supernatural phenomena in their high school, where they are at the bottom of the social food chain.
Oct. 16
La Odisea De Los Giles (a.k.a. Heroic Losers) reaches HBO Max on Oct. 16, along with the special premiere of the documentary The Perfect Weapon. The movie is about cyber-warefare, and is a great follow-up to Netflix's The Social Dilemma, which also premiered this fall.
Oct. 17
Oct. 17 featured the special premiere event of David Byrne's American Utopia, only on HBO Max. Moments like this are one major way the service is trying to differentiate itself from other streaming platforms, maintaining some of the urgency and timeliness of live TV.
Oct. 19
On Tuesday, HBO Max released Smurfs Season 3, the classic cartoon that many subscribers grew up with. While it may not be timely, nostalgia-driven content like this is a proven win for streaming services, and since they have the IP at their disposal, it makes sense to release it.
Oct. 21
537 Votes, another HBO documentary, hit HBO Max on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The movie is a great place to redirect election anxiety, with a story about previously contentious campaigns.
Oct. 22
A new HBO Max original docu-series called Equal premieres on Thursday, Oct. 22. It chronicles the legal persecution of the LBGTQ+ in the 1950s, using archival footage and new dramatizations.
Oct. 23
Even John Wilson admitted that "HBO is having a hard time explaining what" How To with John Wilson is, right in the trailer itself. For the most part, the series consists of footage filmed in and around New York City, with a surreal twist.
Oct. 24
Emma., like so many other movies, had a short run in theaters back in March before it was forced onto on-demand video services ahead of its time. The period dramedy will now be available with an HBO Max subscription, hopefully putting in front of more viewers after its hasty release.
Oct. 25
On Oct. 25, a new HBO limited series premieres called The Undoing. The star-studded thriller is about the wealthy elite taking great pains to avoid consequences for their actions, and to hide the unsavory parts of their lives.
Oct. 27
There are four big releases coming to HBO Max on Oct. 27:
Ghosts, Season 2
It: Chapter Two
John Lewis: Good Trouble
The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere
Oct. 28
Another HBO documentary, Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story premieres on Oct. 28. The movie is a stunning portrait of a natural disaster, especially as similar wildfires ravage California to this day.
Oct. 29
Season 1 of another Spanish-language series hits HBO Max on Oct. 29 — Vida Perfecta. The series is about three female friends experiencing a mid-life crisis together, and the reviews are already great.
Oct. 30
A Spanish-language film follows on Oct. 30 — Mano De Obra, also known by its English title, Workforce. The drama was first released in 2019, and centers around a group of builders seeking justice for a co-worker who died on the job.
Oct. 31
Finally, the 2019 thriller Black Christmas hits HBO Max on Oct. 31, helping to transition from one holiday season to another. The movie is a murder mystery about a group of college students, all unsure about how seriously to take the threat until it's too late.
HBO Max is available now for $14.99 per month, and includes a huge catalog of WarnerMedia properties, even outside of the HBO brand.