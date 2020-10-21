HBO Max: Everything to Watch in October 2020

October is a big month for TV and movie lovers, and HBO Max may be the destination for you. Whether you're looking for classic horror, contemporary thrillers, true crime documentaries or something timeless, the new WarnerMedia streaming service likely has it. Thankfully, we have the complete list of everything added to HBO Max this month. The HBO Max catalog got a big makeover this month, starting with a huge list of additions on Oct. 1. From there, fresh releases have come out several times a week, giving subscribers something to look forward to now that they're streaming more than ever. HBO Max draws deeply on the intellectual properties afforded by WarnerMedia, but it also pushes the envelope with new and original content. For movies and TV shows alike, both in and out of the Halloween season, HBO Max has something for everyone. Here is a look at what the streaming service can offer in October of 2020.

Oct. 1 (Photo: Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) HBO Max dropped a huge batch of new titles on Oct. 1, giving most viewers enough to keep them busy for the entire month. However, some of the most anticipated releases came weeks later. A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

Akeelah And The Bee

All-Star Superman

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Reunion

Analyze That

Analyze This

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Ball of Fire

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Beef

Beginners,

Best in Show

BLOW

Bombshell

Boogie Nights

Boomerang

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Butterfly Effect

Cats & Dogs

Catwoman

Cellular

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke

The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director's Cut)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Clean and Sober

The Client

Collateral Beauty

The Color Purple

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Critters 2

Critters 4

The Curse of Frankenstein

Day Of The Dead

Death Sentence

Deerskin

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Deliverance

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Darkness

Empire of the Sun

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Endings, Beginnings

Enter The Dragon

Eraser

Firewall

Frantic

Frequency

Friday

The Friday After Next

Galaxy Quest

The Golden Compass

Gothika

Grudge Match

Hairspray

Hairspray (Musical Remake)

Harina (Aka Flour)

The Haunting

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes II

Horror of Dracula

The Hunting Ground

I Am Sam

Infamous

The Informer

The Invisible War

Jonah Hex

The Last Kiss

The Last Mimzy

Laws of Attraction

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Libeled Lady

Life as We Know It

Little Baby Bum

Little Big League

Madea's Big Happy Family

Malcolm X

Man of Steel

Marie: A True Story

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix

Million Dollar Baby

Miracle of Morgan's Creek

Mister Roberts

Monsters Vs. Aliens

The Mummy

Mutiny on the Bounty

Next Friday

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Nothing Sacred

Open Water,

Open Water 2: Adrift

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

The Pelican Brief

A Perfect Murder

The Perfect Storm

The Phantom of the Opera

Presumed Innocent

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road

Roger & Me

Sands of Iwo Jima

Scanners

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Se7en

Semi-Pro

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Shame

Sherlock Holmes

Sleight

Son of Batman

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel

Superman vs. the Elite

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

They Were Expendable

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

The Thin Man

The Thing (2011)

A Time to Kill

Tin Cup

TMNT

Training Day

Tricky Dick

Turistas

U.S. Marshals

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Very Brady Sequel

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

When Harry Met Sally

Where the Wild Things Are

The Whole Ten Yards

The Wings of Eagles

You've Got Mail

Oct. 2 There was only one release on Oct. 2, Lina From Lima — a 2019 Spanish-language drama about a woman from Peru finding work as a housekeeper in Chile. It is written and directed by Maria Pas Gonzalez, and it stars Magaly Solier.

Oct. 3 HBO Max leaned into its Sesame Street connection with The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families on Oct. 3. It also released Downhill, an indie dramedy released in February starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Zack Woods. It centers around a family that just barely escapes an avalanche on a skiing trip to the Alps.

Oct. 6 Oct. 6 saw the premiere of the new documentary Siempre, Luis — an HBO original documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda's father. For those that are still riding the high of Hamilton — released on Disney+ earlier this year — this will be a must-see.

Oct. 7 Another new HBO documentary followed on Oct. 7 — Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth. It's about an infamous radio shock-jock Craig Carton, and his descent into high-stakes gambling addiction.

Oct. 8 There were three additions on Oct. 8: the new HBO Max original film Charm City Kings, the second half of The Fungies, Season 1 and the English-dubbed version of the beloved anime seriesThe God of High School.

Oct. 9 Two more additions hit HBO Max on Oct. 9 — a new stand-up special called Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It's Not Rocket Science and the series finale of Room 104.

Oct. 10 (Photo: Courtesy of Universal Pictures) The only new addition on Oct. 10 was Cats, the CGI-heavy musical that preoccupied the movie-going world late last year.

Oct. 11 On Oct. 11, HBO Max added Ghosts Season 2. The series is a British sitcom first broadcast on BBC One, and now airing in the U.S. It stars an ensemble of ghosts from different historical periods, all haunting the same house.

Oct. 15 Detention Adventure Season 2 hit HBO Max on Oct. 15. Another great option for those that want to get into the Halloween spirit without facing anything too overtly scary, this comedy-thriller stars a group of teens facing down supernatural phenomena in their high school, where they are at the bottom of the social food chain.

Oct. 16

La Odisea De Los Giles (a.k.a. Heroic Losers) reaches HBO Max on Oct. 16, along with the special premiere of the documentary The Perfect Weapon. The movie is about cyber-warefare, and is a great follow-up to Netflix's The Social Dilemma, which also premiered this fall.

Oct. 17 Oct. 17 featured the special premiere event of David Byrne's American Utopia, only on HBO Max. Moments like this are one major way the service is trying to differentiate itself from other streaming platforms, maintaining some of the urgency and timeliness of live TV.

Oct. 18 HBO Max had two big season finales on Oct. 18: Lovecraft Country and The Vow.

Oct. 19 (Photo: Hanna-Barbera) On Tuesday, HBO Max released Smurfs Season 3, the classic cartoon that many subscribers grew up with. While it may not be timely, nostalgia-driven content like this is a proven win for streaming services, and since they have the IP at their disposal, it makes sense to release it.

Oct. 21 537 Votes, another HBO documentary, hit HBO Max on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The movie is a great place to redirect election anxiety, with a story about previously contentious campaigns.

Oct. 22 A new HBO Max original docu-series called Equal premieres on Thursday, Oct. 22. It chronicles the legal persecution of the LBGTQ+ in the 1950s, using archival footage and new dramatizations.

Oct. 23 Even John Wilson admitted that "HBO is having a hard time explaining what" How To with John Wilson is, right in the trailer itself. For the most part, the series consists of footage filmed in and around New York City, with a surreal twist.

Oct. 24 Emma., like so many other movies, had a short run in theaters back in March before it was forced onto on-demand video services ahead of its time. The period dramedy will now be available with an HBO Max subscription, hopefully putting in front of more viewers after its hasty release.

Oct. 25 On Oct. 25, a new HBO limited series premieres called The Undoing. The star-studded thriller is about the wealthy elite taking great pains to avoid consequences for their actions, and to hide the unsavory parts of their lives.

Oct. 27 There are four big releases coming to HBO Max on Oct. 27: Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two

John Lewis: Good Trouble

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere

Oct. 28 Another HBO documentary, Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story premieres on Oct. 28. The movie is a stunning portrait of a natural disaster, especially as similar wildfires ravage California to this day.

Oct. 29 Season 1 of another Spanish-language series hits HBO Max on Oct. 29 — Vida Perfecta. The series is about three female friends experiencing a mid-life crisis together, and the reviews are already great.

Oct. 30 A Spanish-language film follows on Oct. 30 — Mano De Obra, also known by its English title, Workforce. The drama was first released in 2019, and centers around a group of builders seeking justice for a co-worker who died on the job.