Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Streaming Device Deals for Bingeing Netflix

✖

As the nights grow longer and the days grow cooler, binge season is nearly in full swing, and Amazon Prime Day is finally here to help subscribers score the best streaming devices with major discounts. The annual sale, which marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, will offer plenty of deals on streaming devices that will allow Netflix users to utilize the service.

Initially scheduled for July, Amazon Prime Day had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the 48-hour sale now taking place Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Wednesday, Oct. 15. To access the sales, shoppers will need to make sure that they have an Amazon subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month. Along with allowing members access to all of the best Prime Day deals, this subscription will also allow them access to a long list of movies and TV shows to stream on Amazon Prime Video, though those hoping to fit in a few Netflix binges will also be in luck this Prime Day.

Among the items being discounted are plenty of streaming devices and TVs. Of course, just as you will need a subscription to access these Amazon Prime Day deals, you will also need a subscription to access Netflix. Currently, there are three subscription tiers, with the basic plan costing $8.99 per month, the standard costing $12.99 per month, and the premium costing $16.99 per month. Below are the best deals that will allow you to binge Netflix.

Roku's entry-level streamer, the Roku HD Express is streaming made easy. With a quick and easy setup, you can be fitting in your next Netflix binge simply by plugging the device into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connecting to the internet. This little device, which also comes with a remote, allows for endless entertainment with available streaming channels including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Google Play, among many others. The device is on sale for $21 – a 30% discount from its usual $29.99 price tag. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

A go-to streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus currently boasts a 26% discount on Amazon, the price dropping from $49.99 to $37. Just as with the Express HD, the Streaming Stick Plus allows for the streaming of nearly all online channels. This device also features streaming at resolutions up to 4K and with HDR support, allowing for brilliant picture quality. The device is also easy to setup. View more details on Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Beginning on Tuesday, the first day of Amazon Prime Day 2020, the Fire TV Cube will feature a $40 discount, bringing the price from $120 to just $80. Amazon’s competitor to the Roku Ultra, the Fire TV Cube is the fastest, most powerful Fire TV and allows for streaming across various channels, including Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. This small console boasts a full smart home experience by integrating Alexa, allowing users to ask Alexa to do everything from check the weather, turn off the lights, and even turn off the TV when they are done with their Netflix binge. View more details on Amazon here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.