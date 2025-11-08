Amazon Orders Brett Goldstein’s New Comedy to Series

Brett Goldstein is setting his sights on another show.

Deadline reports that the Ted Lasso star’s newest comedy, Escorted, has been given an eight-episode straight-to-series order by Prime Video.

Goldstein will star in the half-hour, single-camera series, as well as serve as executive producer and writer. Escorted comes from Warner Bros. Television, where he has an overall deal. “A divorced dad in Manhattan (Goldstein) accidentally becomes a male escort in the romantic comedy about second chances, the mayhem of co-parenting, and whether real intimacy can ever be bought.”

On top of starring and serving as writer and EP, Goldstein will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Shrinking executive producer Brian Gallivan, who will also executive produce. Cooper Wehde, Josh Senior, and Molly Mandel will executive produce as well. Warner Bros. Television will co-produce with Amazon MGM Studios.

Brett Goldstein is best known for his role as Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, which was announced to be getting a long-awaited fourth season earlier this year. He also serves as writer and executive producer on the series. Additionally, Goldstein co-created the Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking with Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel. He serves as writer and EP, and also appears as Louis.

On the film side, Goldstein starred in and co-wrote the romantic movies All Of You and Office Romance, the latter of which will be coming to Netflix in the near future. His first stand-up special, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life, released on HBO Max earlier this year. Goldstein’s additional credits include The Comedian, The Knot, The Hooligan Factory, SuperBob, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Garfield Movie, Derek, Drifters, Uncle, Hoff the Record, Drunk History, This Way Up, Soulmates, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and many more.

Additional details surrounding Escort have not been announced, but with it ordered to series, it shouldn’t be long until casting is announced. Fans will be able to look forward to much more from Goldstein, but before then, Shrinking Season 3 will be premiering on Apple TV on Jan. 28. The series was renewed for a third season in 2024, and the wait is finally almost over. Both seasons are streaming now on Apple TV, where Season 3 will soon join them.