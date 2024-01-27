Allison Janney's New TV Role Should Excite 'West Wing' Fans

Allison Janney officially has her next role secured. According to Variety, the West Wing alum has been tapped to guest star in the upcoming second season of Netflix's The Diplomat. Janney will go from playing a White House press secretary on The West Wing to playing Vice President Grace Penn on The Diplomat. A full description of the character has yet to be released, but it is only going to be a guest starring role. Janney may not be appearing in all episodes, but at least she'll be in some.

The actress will join Keri Russell, Rufus Swewll, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh in the new season. Premiering in April 2023, The Diplomat centers on Russell's Kate Wyler, a U.S. ambassador to the UK. The series immediately became a hit, debuting at No. 1 on Netflix's weekly global top 10 English TV list and was ranked in the top 10 in 87 countries. Russell earned an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination, with the show also receiving a Golden Globe nomination. Netflix renewed it for a second season only a month after its premiere.

The Diplomat marks Janney's latest TV role, and one of her first since the end of her CBS sitcom, Mom, in 2021. She is also set to star in the upcoming period comedy miniseries Palm Royale on Apple TV+ alongside an A-list cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, and Carol Burnett. She's mostly been busy on the film side the last couple of years, starring in movies such as The Creator, The People We Hate at the Wedding, Lou, and more.

As of now, a premiere date for The Diplomat has yet to be released. Filming began last summer but paused due to the Hollywood strikes. ScreenDaily reported in December that filming had started up again in the UK. Hopefully more information should be released soon on the second season, but it's exciting to know that Allison Janney is officially joining the cast. Even if it is only in a guest starring role. Perhaps it could grow into something more.

Fans may have to wait a while for Season 2 of The Diplomat, but rest assured, it is coming, and with Janney along for the ride. In the meantime, it may be good time to rewatch the first season, and maybe even The West Wing as well to get into seeing Janney on another political drama.