'Mom' Canceled: Allison Janney Shares Petition to Save CBS Sitcom

Earlier this week, it was reported that Mom will end after Season 8, which is currently airing on CBS. Fans are, understandably, saddened to hear this news about the future of the show. In fact, fans have been rallying around Mom in the wake of this cancellation news in order to try and find another home for the series. Allison Janney, who stars on Mom, even shared a petition that fans started in order to, hopefully, keep the show going.

On Thursday, Janney posted a link to a petition on Change.org that was created by fans of the show in response to the news of its cancellation. As they noted in their petition, they are asking CBS and Warner Brothers to reconsider their decision to cancel Mom. Additionally, if they choose to move forward with the cancellation, fans are asking that another network or streaming service looks into the matter in order to continue the series. Janney noted her appreciation for the petition on Twitter, as she wrote that "Mom fans are the best!" She went on to thank the individuals who started the petition and shared her gratitude to everyone who has been supporting Mom.

Mom fans are the best! thank you for this and the continued love for the show. https://t.co/tYIxUw8CY2 — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) February 18, 2021

Chuck Lorre, the creator and producer of Mom, released a statement about the show's cancellation, which comes in the wake of series star Anna Faris leaving the show following Season 7. His statement, which also came via executive producers Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, read, "For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week." Their statement went on to express how grateful they are that they were able to tackle a variety of issues on Mom, including such serious topics as alcoholism and addiction.

"From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series," their statement continued. "Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."