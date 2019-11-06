All the Major Titles Disney+ Won’t Launch on Day 1

As the Disney+ Nov. 12 launch date draws closer, Disney fans are already planning their mega-binges from the lengthy list of shows and movies being made available on the streaming platform, many for the first time. While everything from Disney Channel Original Movies and classic films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the upcoming The Mandalorian debut will be included on Disney+, there are some major names missing from the catalogue.

While it’s unclear if any of these will be added at a later date, there’s some major disappointment waiting for some fans as many modern Freeform shows and classic series are missing from the premiere, as per Cinemablend.

Keep scrolling to see which of the major Disney titles are being left off the Disney+ launch:

Animated Comedies

1. Family Guy – The raunchy animated comedy may come as a surprise to many as it now falls under the Disney name, but it won’t be available on Disney+ from the start, as it is currently under a streaming agreement with Hulu.

2. American Dad – Likewise, the Fox animated comedy is also under a streaming contract with Hulu, as are new Disney acquisitions The Cleveland Show, King of the Hill, Futurama, and Bob’s Burgers.

Modern Hits

3. Pretty Little Liars – The Liars may have made a name for themselves on Disney’s Freeform, but they won’t be coming to Disney+ anytime soon. As per Variety, Pretty Little Liars will come to the HBO Max streaming platform in spring 2020 and won’t be available to stream until then.

4. Shadowhunters – Another Freeform show that won’t be making an early debut on Disney+ is Shadowhunters, whose fans caught a tough break when it was cancelled after Season 3, despite passionate protest. The show is currently streaming on Hulu, however, if you’re itching for a re-watch.

Feel-Goods

5. The Fosters – If you’re looking for a The Fosters binge, Netflix is still the place to go, despite the Freeform show’s Disney ownership. It’s unclear if it will migrate to Disney+ in the future, but as of the launch, The Fosters fans will simply have to keep their Netflix subscription up to date.

6. Baby Daddy – All the laughs and heart of Baby Daddy will also be left to another streaming network as the Freeform show is left out of the Disney+ launch. All six seasons are available for streaming on Hulu, however.

Keep the Laughs Coming

7. The Bold Type – The heart-filled dramedy may have a legion of dedicated fans, but the Freeform show still won’t be coming to Disney+ off the bat, finding its home instead on Hulu.

8. Young & Hungry – Another Freeform series being left out of the Disney+ launch is Young & Hungry, which is currently available to binge on Netflix.

9. Grown–ish – The Black-ish spinoff, originally planned for ABC before moving to Freeform, will also not be on the initial Disney+ streaming list, but is available to stream on Hulu.

Supernatural Shows

10. Cloak & Dagger – The Freeform superhero show has had a tough run, being cancelled after two seasons despite the initial excitement of another Marvel TV show. It also won’t be available on Disney+ on day one, instead finding a streaming home on Hulu.

11. Marvel Netflix Shows – Not surprisingly, all of the Marvel Netflix shows — Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Defenders, and The Punisher — will remain on Netflix, despite Marvel falling under the Disney conglomerate.

12. Marvel’s Runaways – While Runaways is bringing some major stuff to its new season with Elizabeth Hurley’s casting and a promised Cloak & Dagger crossover, all of that will be found on Hulu, not Disney+.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

13. Pepper Ann – The spunky Pepper Ann and her exploits at Hazelnut Middle School will be missing from Disney+ right off the bat, despite airing on the Disney Channel as part of its Saturday morning line-up for a period of time. The cartoon is currently not streaming anywhere, so cross your fingers if you’d like to see it on Disney+!

14. The Weekenders – Another Saturday morning staple is being left out of the initial Disney+ run with no streaming alternative, fans will have to rely on their old VHS tapes to relive this classic.

Classics

15. Zorro – The 1957 Disney series might have made the masked man a household name, but it won’t be available to stream on Disney+ initially.

16. Welcome to Pooh Corner – Winnie the Pooh will just have to wait to make his way into the homes across the world on Disney+, as the 1983-86 live-action version of everyone’s favorite stuffed bear will not initially be available on the streaming platform.

17. Adventures in Wonderland – Disney’s live-action/puppet musical take on the world of Alice in Wonderland that ran from 1992 to 1995 will also be missing from the streaming platform right off the bat.

18. Dumbo’s Circus – The live-action/puppet version of Disney’s classic tale about being yourself is also being left off of the list of classics appearing on Disney+ right off the bat, although both the 1941 and 2019 films will be included on the streaming platform.

Mickey Mouse Himself

19. Mousercise – Surprisingly enough, there are a few big Mickey Mouse titles being left off of the Disney+ launch list, including Mousercise, which featured a puppet Mickey leading people in exercise classes.

20. House of Mouse– The classic Disney animated series showing Mickey and his friends’ antics was also left off the streaming launch, although the spinoff Christmas movie, Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse, will be available in time for the holidays.

21. The Mickey Mouse Club– The show that launched the careers of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, like Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling, will also be missing from the streaming platform from day one, bumming out people looking for a throwback glimpse at the A-listers.

