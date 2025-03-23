The Netflix top TV show list is pretty steady week-over-week, with several returning titles, such as Running Point, returning. However, there are a couple of new entries, including a high-profile standup comedy special.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Running Point

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.”

4. Temptation Island

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.”

3. Bert Kreischer: Lucky

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Losing 45 pounds. Getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Bert Kreischer knows he’s the luckiest guy around — and he’s recounting his blessings.”

2. The Residence

Play video

Official Synopsis: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. 1 wildly eccentric detective. 1 disastrous State Dinner. The Residence, a new series from Shondaland, is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

1. Adolescence

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: What really happened?”