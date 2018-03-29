Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Netflix ‘Murder Mystery’

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for Sandler's next Netflix movie, Murder Mystery.

Sources told Variety on Thursday that the two have been looking for opportunities to make another movie together after the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It. That film, a remake of 1969's Cactus Flower, was panned by critics but made $103 million domestically and $215 million worldwide.

The new film was written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Altered Carbon) and directed by Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck. It will star Sandler as a New York police officer and his wife (Aniston), who become suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while in Europe.

Murder Mystery will be Sandler's sixth film for Netflix, following The Ridiculous Six, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and Noah Baumbach's acclaimed The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected). His next film, The Week Of with Chris Rock, hits the streaming service on April 27.

Sandler renewed his contract with Netflix in March 2017, agreeing to make four more movies for the streaming giant. The films will be produced by Sandler's Happy Madison, but will be financed by Netflix.

"Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world," Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, said in 2017. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing."

As for Aniston, she was seen in last year's Iraq War drama The Yellow Birds. Her next film is Gem Entertainment's Dumplin', which opens later this year.

The former Friends star is also attached to an untitled morning show drama co-starring Reese Witherspoon. The project, which was at one point going to be a Lifetime movie, is inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

The series landed at Apple, which has put in a two-season, 10-episode order for the pricey project. Aniston and Witherspoon will both executive produce with Michael Ellenberg's Media Res, reports The Hollywood Reporter. It will be written by House of Cards' Jay Carson, who will also be the showrunner. This is Aniston's first regular TV series role since Friends ended in 2004.

It's not clear when the series will be released, as Witherspoon is busy with Big Little Lies season two. However, The New York Times reports that Apple is looking to start rolling out some of its shows between March 2019 and Summer 2019. The company reportedly plans to spend $1 billion on original programming.

"Apple just gets it," Witherspoon told the Times. "They get our vision and they just stepped up and they really wanted to be in business with us in a big way."