Adam Sandler Trashes Jennifer Aniston's Kissing Skills

Adam Sandler says Jennifer Aniston's screen kisses haven't improved, despite working with her on a number of projects. Playfully recalling their kissing scenes from the first Murder Mystery movie back in 2019, the 56-year-old star joked about how things didn't turn out well during their promo for Murder Mystery 2. Aniston and Sandler told USA Today that after their first take, Aniston asked Sandler to oil his beard so it would be softer when they kissed. After their second try, Sandler claimed to have reprimanded the Friends alum for leaning in with a "big wide mouth. "'For God's sake, keep your mouth closed,'" the Grown Ups actor recalled. "It was so wide! Every time, she'd come with a big, wide mouth, and I'd be like, 'Whoa-ho-ho-ho-ho, whoa! What are we doing?'" He also recalled a few blows he suffered from the actress while filming their new movie, in addition to their on-screen kisses. "Jennifer kicked me in the ribs one take," the "50 First Dates" star revealed to which Aniston replied, "All accidents!"

Sandler also shocked Aniston during the interview when the comedian revealed he bought expensive Maseratis for his co-stars Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade after the release of their 2010 comedy Grown Ups. "You didn't get the Maserati yet?" Sandler anxiously asked. "When you get home tonight! "You bought your co-stars Maseratis?" Aniston asked in surprise. "You want to know the truth with Jennifer? I bought her three Ferraris," Sandler began. "Every time I wheel it up there, some guy comes out and goes, 'Hey, get that out of here,' and I'm like, 'No, no, this is a gift.'" Before Sandler could finish, Aniston walked off-screen.

"And the guy goes, 'Let's go, keep it moving.' So I ghost ride it down the hill." Aniston was still off-camera when Sandler called out: "Jennifer, don't you do this to me! You got three Ferraris! "It's OK, it's all right," she responded as she returned to her director's chair. "I don't need fancy things." Later, when asked about committing to another installment of Murder Mystery, "I don't know if I'm doing a third one!" she teased about returning to the series. "I have now to think about this. "No, she knows how much I love her, and I've got you many, many nice gifts over the years," Sandler explained. "I'm kidding," Aniston said. "I couldn't care less. I loved that scarf."