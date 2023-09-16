ABC Makes Major Change to Its News Programming

Amid recent changes to ABC's fall 2023 schedule, more are abound, but not in the way you may think. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News Live will be expanding its lineup in an attempt to bring in more viewers who seek live news outside of the traditional ecosystem. Correspondent Kayna Whitworth is joining the lineup beginning next week from 5 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET. The lineup will start in the morning with Diane Macedo, with afternoons belonging to Kyra Phillips before moving on to Whitworth. Linsey Davis will then end the evening.

"People are connecting with Linsey, Kyra, Diane, and Kayna because collectively they bring more than 80 years of valuable and unique journalistic experience of the streaming network," shared ABC News president Kim Godwin. "Add in their passion, curiosity, authenticity, and relatability, and they are just compelling to watch. The entire ABC News Live team is meeting the moment with in-depth, straightforward reporting that is providing a real service for viewers getting their news anywhere, anytime and on any device."

While ABC News Live will air reruns of its main network programs, the expansion is "meant to further that priority of breaking news." With the newscasters being based in different cities, as Whitworth is located in LA and Phillips in D.C., it will give the program more chances to tell even more new stories. "I hope that we are the place that when breaking news happens, people who exactly where to go," says Whitworth. "They know that they can trust us, they know that we are accurate, they know that we are on top of it, and they know that we are using the tremendous resources that ABC has to cover these news events."

The variety of programming on ABC News Live will also expand. Breaking news will remain at the forefront, but the anchors will also be shining a light on "stories or topics that are important to them, or that would be relevant or helpful to viewers." It seems like ABC News Live is going in a somewhat new direction, and it's just the change that viewers need. Not to mention the fact that it will be dominated by women, which is an even better reason to watch. It will be interesting to watch and see what topics will be discussed. It's all set to begin this Monday, Sept. 18.