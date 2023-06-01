ABC News' Latest Shakeup: What to Know

ABC News has appointed new leadership for This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Brooke Brower has been hired by ABC News to serve as executive producer for the Sunday public affairs program, reporting directly to ABC News president Kim Godwin, who announced the hire in a Wednesday morning memo to staff, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I am pleased to share that Brooke Brower has been named the executive producer of 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos,' and Kendall Heath has been promoted to executive producer of politics," read the memo. "Brooke will lead all aspects of 'This Week' reporting into me, and Kendall will work closely with our programs and platforms on creative and compelling political storytelling and series, reporting into Stacia Deshishku and working very closely with political director Rick Klein." According to Godwin, Brower has more than two decades of journalism and newsroom leadership experience. As managing editor for CNN Politics, Brooke worked closely with correspondents and showrunners, covering campaigns and elections while leading a team of digital writers and editors.

"Prior to joining CNN in 2016, he spent more than a decade at MSNBC, where he was the executive producer of two shows, 'The Daily Rundown' and 'MTP Daily,' the latter of which he launched as a brand extension of NBC News' 'Meet the Press,' the memo continued. "Brooke also began his career covering politics as a member of the ABC News political unit." Godwin also announced that Kendall Heath, who was serving as the interim executive producer of This Week for the past few months following the sudden death of its top producer Dax Tejera in December, has now been promoted to the executive producer role. Godwin described Heath as an Emmy Award-winning producer with nearly 20 years of experience covering breaking news and politics. Initially, she worked for ABC News as a segment producer for the show "Good Morning America," but then moved to "This Week" as an editorial producer for booking guests. In addition to contributing to network political specials and election programming, Heath has covered nearly every election since 2004 as a senior producer.

"Kendall has served as the interim executive producer of 'This Week' since December 2022, following the tragic and sudden loss of our colleague and friend, Dax Tejera," Godwin said. "I want to thank her for leading the team through an incredibly difficult time and stepping in to continue producing the best Sunday political affairs program for our viewers every week." "As the 2024 election season gets underway, I look forward to Brooke and Kendall working closely with the talented teams at 'This Week' and all our great reporters and producers in the Washington bureau, led by Jonathan Greenberger, and the political unit under the leadership of Rick Klein and Averi Harper, to bring straightforward political journalism to our viewers at a time when it's needed more than ever," the memo concluded.