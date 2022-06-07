Teaser Trailer of Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' Has Fans Excited
It's been a few years since news surfaced of A League of Their Own TV series being in development. And now fans know what the show will look like as Amazon Studios released a teaser trailer of the series. Additionally, it was announced that the series based on the 1992 film of the same name will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 12.
"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," the official synopsis states. "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."
The cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Aarcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey. Jacobson and Will Graham are executive producers and co-creators of the show, and Jamie Babbit directed the pilot. Here's a look at fans reacting to the trailer.
The Trailer
Get ready for the original influencers 😎 A League of Their Own is arriving on Prime Video August 12th. #FindYourTeam pic.twitter.com/JU6pCJ5i2E— A League of Their Own (@LeagueOnPrime) June 7, 2022
AWWW HECK YA! annnnnnnd to tee ya up in the meantime …we humbly present some unpro but very high stakes beer league MERRIMENT.
Excited for Diversity
Never sat right with me that Black women weren’t really part of the movie’s storyline. Excited for the new version. https://t.co/ll7t7zoVbg— Lynnea Phillips (@LynneaPhillips) June 7, 2022
This look amazing, but I'm here to keep begging you to make actual baseball cards of these characters.
Rockford Peaches are Back
Get ready to cheer for the Rockford Peaches 💪🏼⚾️ @CoachSchildy17! https://t.co/oWgMOau9Wz— Sarah Schildy (@sarahschildy) June 7, 2022
This looks amazing! Gives me Homefront vibes which btw is desperately missed! Can someone work on those music copyright issues and get that show on Prime please.
Can't Wait
I can not wait I can not wait I can not wait I can not wait I can not wait!!!!! https://t.co/MOrxpsVHJX— Layne Morgan (@laynemorgan) June 7, 2022
Are we finally going to get to see some Black girls play because I'm ready baby. I'm also ready for Abbi Jacobsen to give anyone sexy eyes, especially Janet!
New Couple
abbi jacobson and d'arcy carden being gay together on a league of their own?? THIS IS HOW I WIN pic.twitter.com/6tdzch7zuA— liz (@lizlemonknope) June 7, 2022
If there's no crying in baseball why am I choking up?? Right into my veins, pls.
Emotional Burden
I have an unhealthy emotional burden riding on that new A League of Their Own being good— maggie tokuda-hall (@emteehall) June 7, 2022
I was obsessed with this movie as a girl! SO, i completely understand. I remember going to the baseball hall of fame in Cooperstown and being wrecked that there was only one little glass case for the women. Hopefully that has changed.
Season 2?
i would make an amazing extra on a league of their own season 2 .........— abby xcx (@a_belcher1) June 7, 2022
The human brain is incredible. I convinced myself I was straight for years even though A League of Their Own was my favorite movie growing up and I watched it 12,000 times. And I didn't particularly like any other movie in that genre. Just that one.