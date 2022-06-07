Teaser Trailer of Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' Has Fans Excited

It's been a few years since news surfaced of A League of Their Own TV series being in development. And now fans know what the show will look like as Amazon Studios released a teaser trailer of the series. Additionally, it was announced that the series based on the 1992 film of the same name will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 12.

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," the official synopsis states. "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

The cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Aarcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey. Jacobson and Will Graham are executive producers and co-creators of the show, and Jamie Babbit directed the pilot. Here's a look at fans reacting to the trailer.