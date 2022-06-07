'A League of Their Own' TV Show Gets Teaser Trailer, Release Date

✖

The television adaptation of A League of Their Own will be arriving soon. On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that the new TV series will be released on Friday, Aug. 12. The streaming service also debuted the first-look teaser trailer of the show based on the 1992 film of the same name.

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," the official synopsis states. "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

The cast of A League of Their Own includes Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, Dale Dickey as Beverly. The series is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Jacobson and Will Graham are the executive producers and co-creators, and Jamie Babbit directed the pilot episode.

The 1992 film was a critical and commercial success as it has an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $132.4 million worldwide. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty and Rosie O'Donnell. While appearing on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Hanks explained why A League of Their Own is one of his favorite movies.

"Number one would be A League of Their Own because all I did all summer was play baseball….I had all my kids with me, I had all my family with me, it was a big-ass summer in the Midwest," Hanks said, per The Digital Fix. "We lived in a house in the middle of cornfields. We went to Burger King at night and Dairy Queen in the afternoon. It was a great summer and my entire family still speaks about it."